TMZ To Air “The Dunk” Tonight

What has been the talk of the town for weeks, apparently TMZ has unearthed a copy of the dunk everyone has been waiting to see. You’ve heard Jordan Crawford talk about it, but a picture is worth a thousand words.
TMZ is going to premiere the footage on TV tonight, but they plan on posting the video uncut on their website at 6:45 PM EST. We’ll be sure to keep you posted and want to hear your thoughts as soon as the video goes live.
Source: TMZ.com
you knew somebody had a copy and was going to sell to the highest bidder
There we go. Let us be WITNESS of LeBitch (TMZ name for Lebron) being exposed.
why do i have the feeling that this dunk isnt going to be as amazing as everyone has made it out to be
Its not about the dunk, its how Lebron reacted about being dunked on.
Just to reiterate, this would never have happened to Mr. Bryant!
I lost alot of respect for LBJ for acting like he’s too good to get mashed on. This maybe a first and last time and I cant believe im saying this but “Good job TMZ”.
I know this is just a still picture shot from the video but by looking at this frame, LeBron is in front of the rim and if he does indeed get dunked on then there is no excuses – he wasn’t coming from the help side to block the shot, didn’t have to fight through a pick – he is IN THE PAINT trying to defend Crawford’s drive to the lane. I have a feeling, with out trying to add to the hype, that this dunk is going to be epic. Props to Jordan Crawford.
What’s the big deal, even Crawford said Lebron reacted like it’s not a big deal.
yo JCARR, i agree with both of your comments. I’m actually a Lebron fan, but he seriously played himself out by refusing to let anyone see the video. I hope he watches along with the rest of the world. I know i’ll be watching! lol… which makes me wonder do you think he’ll convince Nike to buy the tape from TMZ for an undisclosed amount and prevent the rest of the world from seeing it?
Ima say this again Who The Fugg is Jeff Chen? Naw bruh im just messing with new guy. Aint seen you around here but hope you can write. DIME know they were supposed to let me do a couple articles but its all love. ‘Major side-eye look’ (lol).
Anyway Lebron is really acting like a broad for this move. I hope the Dunk is really nasty. Straight ballz on forhead filthy.
i can picture dude hanging on the rim wit his ass in LeBitches face screaming ””awwwwww tell me how my ass tastes” but yea i dont think it will be as good as everyone thinks ..Lebron himself made it bigger by hiding it…i hope he stays in Cleveland so we (Knicks) can go get Wade and Bosh
You know ALL THE KOBE FANS are just lovin this. Yep, I am!
smh… Lebron haters can’t feel themselves right now
This video will disappoint. Got too much hype. Kinda like Lebron
Looking forward to it. I wonder if the backlash caused Nike to release it somehow. Kinda strange this didn’t come out weeks ago. Those people that automatically think Lebron is responsible for the tape disappearing in the first place crack me up. In other words, most of you idiots posting here.
Unchecked Aggression you hit the nail on the head. This could be a very smart marketing scheme, either orchestrated by Nike, or even by the people who were shooting the footage. It is a genius idea if that’s true.
@30– Are you serious? They kid said that James called the Nike exec over and then the Nike Exec confiscated the tape.
Which means one of two things, either LeBitch (always has been) didn’t want it getting out or Nike didn’t want it getting out. Either way someone didn’t want us to see it.
Read it here
[myespn.go.com]
@ Dime– Check this
ESPN has also been offered a shot of the dunk, different from TMZ’s footage, and is contemplating at this very moment whether or not to purchase it. That shot is also from above the court, but from the opposite basket as TMZ’s.
Jeff Chen, you said something bad/potentially harmful against Lebron with that comment while working for Dime. Are you trying to get fired?!?!
The video is shit. You can barely see anything. What a waste of hype.
You could barely see anything but he did get crammed on pretty nasty.
just watched it…He got him, no doubt. not that big a deal though. if you play D you’re going to get crossed up and dunked on sometimes!
LOL HE MASHED ON DUDE. but really if he wouldnt have over-reacted the issue would have already been dead. but since ms diva (female version of a hustler-lol!) acted like the law and had the tapes confiscated it’s now a big deal. it’s funny cuz’ the cats bloggin on TMZ dont get it. non-basketball watchin, non- hoopin lookin boys.
