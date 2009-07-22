TMZ To Air “The Dunk” Tonight

#LeBron James
07.22.09 9 years ago 46 Comments

What has been the talk of the town for weeks, apparently TMZ has unearthed a copy of the dunk everyone has been waiting to see. You’ve heard Jordan Crawford talk about it, but a picture is worth a thousand words.

TMZ is going to premiere the footage on TV tonight, but they plan on posting the video uncut on their website at 6:45 PM EST. We’ll be sure to keep you posted and want to hear your thoughts as soon as the video goes live.

Source: TMZ.com

