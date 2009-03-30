To John Calipari: Go to Kentucky

Here are some reasons to coach at the University of Kentucky right now: (1) Ashley Judd. (2) An administration with bottomless pockets. (3) Tradition. (4) The opportunity to be seen as the savior of a program with all the necessary pieces for success. So what if the fan base is never satisfied?

John Calipari has done everything he could possibly do at the University of Memphis without getting the school picked up by a high-major conference. With Tyreke Evans bound for the NBA Draft in all likeliness, Cal needs to pack his bags and head to Lexington.



Right now, Coach Cal has lured two of the top five national prospects to play for the Tigers next season. But DeMarcus Cousins, the 6-11 Chris Webber-type forward is yet to sign an official letter of intent to Memphis. He only gave a verbal commitment. Thus, there wouldn’t be any problem getting him to UK. Cousins would be able to fit in well alongside Gillispie-commit 6-9 C Daniel Orton. There could be some issues getting 6-6 swingman Xavier Henry over to Kentucky, but the NCAA has a proven track record of letting kids out of LOI’s for any and all reasons, including coaching changes.

But even if Calipari wasn’t able to get Henry into Kentucky blue, he could make up for that loss by luring No. 1 PG John Wall to UK. Wall is currently undecided on his college destination, and likes Memphis a lot. Billy Gillispie had put in some good work trying to lure another ’09 PG Eric Bledsoe to the Wildcats. If Calipari couldn’t land Wall, Bledsoe wouldn’t be a bad option.

Thus, piecing a legitimate tournament team together is a real possibility if Cal went to Kentucky. Plus, this is a great time to switch into the SEC. The conference was historically weak this past season, and it didn’t get that much stronger. Florida will be better with the maturation of Nick Calathes, Erving Walker and the addition of Top 10 shooting guard Kenny Boynton. But that’s it. Tennessee’s recruiting class is sub-par – they have one Top 100 commit, 6-8 F Kenny Hall – and they’re losing Tyler Smith.

Cal is the type of coach who would be successful wherever he went. Even though he probably won’t be able to rattle off monstrous win streaks like the one he put together at Memphis against C-USA, Cal could cement his legacy as one of the game’s greatest coaches if he is able to put another championship-caliber team together, this time in the toughest conference he’s ever coached in.

Photo courtesy: Memphis Commercial Appeal