To John Calipari: Go to Kentucky

Here are some reasons to coach at the University of Kentucky right now: (1) Ashley Judd. (2) An administration with bottomless pockets. (3) Tradition. (4) The opportunity to be seen as the savior of a program with all the necessary pieces for success. So what if the fan base is never satisfied?
John Calipari has done everything he could possibly do at the University of Memphis without getting the school picked up by a high-major conference. With Tyreke Evans bound for the NBA Draft in all likeliness, Cal needs to pack his bags and head to Lexington.
Right now, Coach Cal has lured two of the top five national prospects to play for the Tigers next season. But DeMarcus Cousins, the 6-11 Chris Webber-type forward is yet to sign an official letter of intent to Memphis. He only gave a verbal commitment. Thus, there wouldn’t be any problem getting him to UK. Cousins would be able to fit in well alongside Gillispie-commit 6-9 C Daniel Orton. There could be some issues getting 6-6 swingman Xavier Henry over to Kentucky, but the NCAA has a proven track record of letting kids out of LOI’s for any and all reasons, including coaching changes.
But even if Calipari wasn’t able to get Henry into Kentucky blue, he could make up for that loss by luring No. 1 PG John Wall to UK. Wall is currently undecided on his college destination, and likes Memphis a lot. Billy Gillispie had put in some good work trying to lure another ’09 PG Eric Bledsoe to the Wildcats. If Calipari couldn’t land Wall, Bledsoe wouldn’t be a bad option.
Thus, piecing a legitimate tournament team together is a real possibility if Cal went to Kentucky. Plus, this is a great time to switch into the SEC. The conference was historically weak this past season, and it didn’t get that much stronger. Florida will be better with the maturation of Nick Calathes, Erving Walker and the addition of Top 10 shooting guard Kenny Boynton. But that’s it. Tennessee’s recruiting class is sub-par – they have one Top 100 commit, 6-8 F Kenny Hall – and they’re losing Tyler Smith.
Cal is the type of coach who would be successful wherever he went. Even though he probably won’t be able to rattle off monstrous win streaks like the one he put together at Memphis against C-USA, Cal could cement his legacy as one of the game’s greatest coaches if he is able to put another championship-caliber team together, this time in the toughest conference he’s ever coached in.
I guess if he could pull his current recruits to Kentucky I wouldn’t be made at him…
Great Article. I agree Cal should go to UK
I wouldn’t be mad at Calipari for doing this. I think you’re right, he’s definitely done as much as he can with Memphis, short of winning a championship (which would have happened if his kids could shoot free throws). I say do it. I love what he’s done for Memphis, and as a UMass alum, I love what he did for our program way-back-when. Dude is a winner and I think he would be good for Kentucky as long as he plays the part. You know the one Gillispie was unwilling to play….Then again, the first sign of losing and the school and fans probably eat him alive….
Hell no, dont do it. Why should the rich always get richer? I’m sorry but the recruits he gets are WAY more interested in being in a city like Memphis than Lexington. Kentucky isn’t a good state for black people to go to college in, there’s nothing there!
Calipari the shit as a college coach.If he go to Kentucky they a powerhouse again.
Henry chose Memphis over Kansas because his brother plays there as well. He may bail on Memphis and go to Kansas not Kentucky.
Screw everyone that wants him to go to KY. Why does everyone just want powerhouses to stay powerhouses and the rich to get richer. I dont think most people understand how much the Tigers mean to the city of Memphis. Memphis is crime filled, poor, dangerous, corrupt and the Grizzlies are the worst organization in all of sports. The Tigers are the only ray of hope for the city and with Cal leaving they will just be another bad Conference USA team. I hate how no new schools every become legit powers b/c coaches always end up leaving to go to the bigger schools. This sucks in my opinion
Because bigger school means bigger paycheck. That’s the way shit works. Everybody’s greedy.
Ashley Judd is not a reason to go to Kentucky. I can spit out my office window and hit at least three ladies better looking than her.
Done. Make the call.
This deal is perfect for him, from the sounds of it he has already talked to his players at Memphis, they have indicated they felt their coach was leaving. Now its up to the AD at Kentucky not to drop the ball. Love Cal he would kill it at Kentucky. Plus it would be epic to watch him and Slick Rick slug it out. If the deal goes Kentucky is back.
Kentucky needs Coach Cal more than Coach Cal needs Kentucky. Everything he can have at Kentucky he already has at Memphis. If Memphis wanted to they could probably match any contract offer he would get from Kentucky. The question is whether he’s worth it. The only reason to leave would be for the challenge of returning Kentucky to glory. If he does leave, I hope he fails.
Dumb. I don’t understand why teams try to poach coaches like this. I wish it was as simple as, “Memphis good. Kentucky bad.” But sadly, money will probably be the deciding factor in this neverending parade of coaches around the league.
I mean, really. “Dream Jobs” are STUPID. We could make list after list of why this and this team is a dream job. And all of these coaches just go from one to the other. I mean, what if Coach K went from Duke to UNC? Sure, he’s already got a great job, but UNC is a DREAM JOB.
Memphis has been good to great since Cal got there. Why exactly would he leave a good thing? “Because he’s done all he can do there, short of getting picked up by a high major conference”? One of the most asinine comments I’ve read in a while. AK, usually I like your stuff but that was subpar. THE IDEA OF BASKETBALL IS TO SCORE MORE POINTS THAN YOUR OPPONENT. THE IDEA OF NCAA MEN’S BBALL IS TO WIN MARCH MADNESS. He hasn’t done that yet! There’s still work to be done. I hope that he keeps building a legend instead of “trying to resurrect” a dead one.
@dagwaller
The last line of your post is a great point.
It looks like Calipari is on the verge of an eight-year, $35 million deal at UK.
i hope cal goes to uk.
memphis does not deserve or need a basketball program.
to the person who said that UK is dead. haha. if it was dead then why would he consider going to UK? uk hasnt been relevant since 2005, true. but doesnt mean we are dead.
memphis is a midmajor program in a midmajor conference. theres no point in staying there unless cal wants to be known as a midmajor coach.
uk is simply a better job.
UK has a much bigger tradition than Memphis. Memphis can’t hold a candle to UK. Sure, the past few years Memphis has won a lot of games compared to UK. But, everyone knows what happened to Kentucky. To the poster that said Kentucky isn’t a good state for black people. That is the dumbest comment I’ve ever heard. If that was the case, UK would have never put a black person on Campus. Don’t come back with that BS about Rupp being racist. Anyone that does their own research can figure that out for themselves. Kentucky is no different that Tennessee, AL, VA, OH; I’ve lived in all those states. There are ignorant people everywhere.
Calipari needs UK just like UK needs Calipari. I’m sure Calipari is tired of hearing how WEAK the Conference is and wants to go prove himself. I don’t blame him, I’m tired of hearing it to.
“I hope that he keeps building a legend instead of “trying to resurrect” a dead one.” THAT IS HILARIOUS. For one, because it’s not true and two, UK will never be dead. Any true Basketball fan can realize this. Only the haters can’t figure that out.
Mr. Katz, I sure agree w/you in every respect EXCEPT the commment about the fans NEVER being satisfied. KY fanbase is huge! They have endured a dozen years w/o entertaining, successful basketball, the thing they love. They are endlessly criticized for their craving of success. I say NO FAIR! Never satisfied, yes, they are. They want an entertaining style of play, and a competitive on the top level, team. Why is that a bad thing??? In their defense, they have welcomed each of the past two coaches and hoped they would receive satisfaction. TS was here an entire DECADE! He had ample opportunity. BG stopped by, but it didn’t work out for him, or for us. Now, we have an opportunity for the coach I’ve wanted to see here for years. W/Calipari, I predict much satisfaction spreading over the ranks. These are the finest people in the land….these KY fans. We are proud to provide one of the appealing elements in the KY basketball equasion. We’re all over the place, best to speak kindly of us! :)
Tubby wasn’t successful? There aren’t many coaches that can average 26 wins a year for a decade. His success would be lauded and rewarded with BIG contracts anywhere else. That’s why he finally said “Screw you guys” to the idiot fans that can’t be happy with winning records (better than lil Ricky’s) and NCAA appearances.
Unrealistic expectations from fans who don’t realize the game has passed UK by. There’s too much parity now. Any round in March, any team can lose.
No, he should STAY IN MEMPHIS!!!