ESPN
DimeMag

Tobias Harris Was Able To Walk Off The Floor After A Scary Fall Against The Celtics

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The 76ers battled the Celtics on Sunday afternoon to keep their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 already down 3-0 to Boston in their first round series.

However, attention for Philly shifted to the health of Tobias Harris in the late third quarter of a three-point game when the forward had his legs taken out from under him as he jumped to challenge a Jayson Tatum layup and slammed into the floor headfirst in a terrifying moment. Harris would lay on the floor, bleeding profusely from near his left eye, for some time, but thankfully was able to get up and walk off the floor, holding a towel to his head as they looked to slow the bleeding. As fair warning, the video below is pretty graphic.

It was a very scary scene in the arena as Brett Brown and the Sixers trainers quickly rush over to Harris after Al Horford and the referee on the baseline immediately called for medical attention once they saw Harris on the floor writhing in pain. It’s always the greatest fear of a player to have their legs taken out from under them as they are jumping in traffic under the basket and Harris landing headfirst on the floor was very scary to see.

Hopefully he will only be suffering from the cut over his eye, but they’ll surely be evaluating him for a concussion as well and we will provide an official update to his health when one becomes available.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×