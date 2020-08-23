The 76ers battled the Celtics on Sunday afternoon to keep their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 already down 3-0 to Boston in their first round series.

However, attention for Philly shifted to the health of Tobias Harris in the late third quarter of a three-point game when the forward had his legs taken out from under him as he jumped to challenge a Jayson Tatum layup and slammed into the floor headfirst in a terrifying moment. Harris would lay on the floor, bleeding profusely from near his left eye, for some time, but thankfully was able to get up and walk off the floor, holding a towel to his head as they looked to slow the bleeding. As fair warning, the video below is pretty graphic.

Tobias Harris' scary fall and hits his head hard…Was able to walk off the court pic.twitter.com/CVYnATqQ7i — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 23, 2020

It was a very scary scene in the arena as Brett Brown and the Sixers trainers quickly rush over to Harris after Al Horford and the referee on the baseline immediately called for medical attention once they saw Harris on the floor writhing in pain. It’s always the greatest fear of a player to have their legs taken out from under them as they are jumping in traffic under the basket and Harris landing headfirst on the floor was very scary to see.

Hopefully he will only be suffering from the cut over his eye, but they’ll surely be evaluating him for a concussion as well and we will provide an official update to his health when one becomes available.