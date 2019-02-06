Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers swung for the fences before the sun came up on Wednesday morning, pulling off a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that involves a number of players and picks switching teams. Most notably, the Clippers’ dynamic duo of high-scoring wing Tobias Harris and John Wick 3 star Boban Marjanovic are headed to Philly in a move that, theoretically, should give the Sixers one heck of a boost as they try to win the Eastern Conference this season.

Things are a little hairy in the long-term, as Harris and Marjanovic are unrestricted free agents after this season, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers hope to at least keep Harris around long-term. While we won’t know for sure until he meets with the press about the move, Harris seems pretty excited about the move, as evidenced by the GIF he posted from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.