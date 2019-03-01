Tobias Harris Is Exactly What The Sixers Needed

Getty Image

Tobias Harris has had an impossibly weird career. Every year, he finds ways to get better. His shooting improves, his rebounding improves, or something else improves. His game fits well in the NBA, he’s malleable enough to fit whatever role he’s given, and he’s never been rumored to be a bad locker room guy. Despite all of this, Harris has been traded during five of his eight NBA seasons. Professional basketball players do things: James Harden scores a ton of points, Andre Drummond grabs a ton of rebounds, and for whatever reason, Tobias Harris gets traded.

Whatever forces in the universe that cause this to happen conspired once more when Harris was traded to Philadelphia prior to the trade deadline, meaning his final however many games he’d play before the soon-to-be 27-year-old becomes a free agent will occur as a Sixer. There is a silver lining to this: In the short sample size of eight games, Harris has looked to be everything Philly needs him to be and more.

Prior to trading for Harris, Philly had four no-doubt starters, all of whom were different types of offensive basketball players. Joel Embiid is the indomitable and breathtakingly skilled big man in the post who can step out and hit shots. Ben Simmons is a 6’10 guy with otherworldly point guard skills who doesn’t shoot, but also doesn’t need to, because when he gets a head of steam, no one can stop him from scoring. J.J. Redick, despite a recent slump, is a lights out shooter who is somehow averaging a career-high in scoring in his 13th professional season. Jimmy Butler is a relentless attacker of the rim, mixing in a little shooting from the midrange and from deep.