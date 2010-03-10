Today’s Best NBA Tweets (3.10): Matt Barnes Goes Off on Lamar Odom

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.
@NBA: With this play from last night, @DwightHoward proved why he’s a Top Point Guard in the NBA: http://bit.ly/cjm1eE / Wait, what?
@Bucks: “If you want to jump on the Bandwagon it’s probably a good time right now.” -@AndrewMBogut #fearthedeer
@ScoopJardine11: Eating chipotle for the 2nd time in my life… Sooo goood!!! Ooo yea that’s hot»»» soooo fat lolol
@JackMcClinton: dont u hate when u lose ur appetite, but yet u didnt eat anything all day and u know u gotta eat,, and then u know u gotta cook it to eat
@interbasket: Brazil: Inspired by Kobe Bryant, Marcelo Machado scores record 63 points, hits record 16 threes…. http://bit.ly/beoFl2
@RudyGay22: Ronnie Brewer just said it would be funny if he was a comedian. Lol What?
@Matt_Barnes22: Morning yall up early w/ the babies watchn Dora. Seems Lamar can’t keep my name out his mouth maby I need 2 put my sons shitty diaper n it
@mattbouldin15: Mayonnaise colored benz…I push miracle whips
i wonder if he’ll get fined for that? Plus I gotta teach Matt how to talk ish better. Try this Matt
“Lamar keep talking ish, he’s gone have to diss me through broken teeth”
“seems lamar can’t keep my name out his mouth…maybe its time I put some blood in his”
“Not sure why Lamar keeps talking about me, I’m not the one who called her the fat Kardashian…that was Kobe”
@Matt_Barnes22: Lamar, just like Mandy Moore, I’m missing you like candy ooh ooh
@ Chicagorilla- Get em! Damn that’s some really good shit talking I bet no one will fuck with you.
Lamar, how come your jersey don’t say kardashian yet?
@Chicagorilla “”Not sure why Lamar keeps talking about me, I’m not the one who called her the fat Kardashian…that was Kobe””
LOL, good one!
yo lamar – wasnt your wifey a garbage pail kid?
yo lamar – if you always eat sweets, why your girl always got the SOUR FACE?
yo lamar – are upset artest trying to spend more time than you on kobe nuts?
does L.O. stand for lethargic offensively?
yo lamar – you ever get tired of less talented cats such as tayshaun, rashard lewis, and ak-47 being more effective than you?
yo lamar – when marvin martian takes off his mask – is it you?
Hold up/wait a minute/might have to put my 2 sons diapers in it-MC Matt Barnes
lmao.. i mean back in the day you would hear stuff from other people that so and so said something about you.. now twitter is the place for non face to face shit talking.. wow
i used to have respect for Barnes, thought he was one of those lunch bucket, blue collar guys that every team needed to help push to that next level, but considering he couldn’t hold KB’s or LO’s sweaty jock, dude shouldn’t be talking junk.
i am dying right now just thinking about matt bouldin sitting at home thinking what should i put on my twitter account?? and he came up with “Mayonnaise colored benz…I push miracle whips” just the idea of bouldin mobbing down the block slapping some gangsta shit is hilarious.
How do we know whose twitter handle is for who?
people should just say the word “shit”. “ish” isnt even a word…
Who told Matt Barnes that he is good?
@14: hes in the league isnt he?
@15 yeah, so is Darko…
@ 15 and so is Kwame
@16 & 17. Point is he’s still good & has been a effective player for every team he’s played for. He also was very skilled at UCLA. The same scouts that drafted Kwame & Darko didn’t pick Barnes. Go figure. Their the experts for a reason though.
None of these are funny. Maybe in context, they would be. Or maybe not.
@ 18– Yes, he has produced for the teams he’s played for. But he cant hold LO or Kobe’s jock so he sould STFU
Lamar is from Queens….Barnes is from Sacramento…Is this East Coast versus West Coast all over again?
Matt still ridin’ his five mins of fame. Dude will be on another team next year.
@Roman
…and cashing seven figure checks.