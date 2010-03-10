Today’s Best NBA Tweets (3.10): Matt Barnes Goes Off on Lamar Odom

#Lamar Odom #Twitter
03.10.10 8 years ago 23 Comments

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets (both funny and informative) we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out today’s best tweets below – Matt Barnes goes off on L.O.:

@NBA: With this play from last night, @DwightHoward proved why he’s a Top Point Guard in the NBA: http://bit.ly/cjm1eE / Wait, what?

@Bucks: “If you want to jump on the Bandwagon it’s probably a good time right now.” -@AndrewMBogut #fearthedeer

@ScoopJardine11: Eating chipotle for the 2nd time in my life… Sooo goood!!! Ooo yea that’s hot»»» soooo fat lolol

@JackMcClinton: dont u hate when u lose ur appetite, but yet u didnt eat anything all day and u know u gotta eat,, and then u know u gotta cook it to eat

@interbasket: Brazil: Inspired by Kobe Bryant, Marcelo Machado scores record 63 points, hits record 16 threes…. http://bit.ly/beoFl2

@RudyGay22: Ronnie Brewer just said it would be funny if he was a comedian. Lol What?

@Matt_Barnes22: Morning yall up early w/ the babies watchn Dora. Seems Lamar can’t keep my name out his mouth maby I need 2 put my sons shitty diaper n it

@mattbouldin15: Mayonnaise colored benz…I push miracle whips

What did we miss? Let us know if the comments section below.

Follow Dime on Twitter HERE

Check out these other NBA Twitter posts:

Today’s Best NBA Tweets (3.9)

Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.8)

Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.5.)

Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.4)

The 6 People You Must Follow on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lamar Odom#Twitter
TAGSDimeMagfeatureGonzagaLAMAR ODOMMatt BarnersTwitter

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP