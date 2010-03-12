Today’s Best NBA Tweets: Who is in the Shower With Ron Artest’s Brother?

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets (both funny and informative) we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out today’s best tweets below:

@KevinDurant35: Did y’all see that video game dunk last night by @jr_swish?

@Daniel_Artest: I’ll be back twitfam. Abt to shower with the wife.

@mcuban: have to admit, I love my Skechers Shape Ups and think they work ! No, I didnt get paid to say this. Actually bought several pairs.

@alanhahn: Cabbie here in San Ant asks why I was in town, told him I cover the Knicks. He pops in a CD, plays “Friends in Low Places.”

@mw1ll (Grizzlies’ Marcus Williams) If u bbm me and it say “d” for more than 90mins, just know I picked up my phone within that time frame and just didn’t read ur msg.

@StarburyMarbury: What’s up good people. Love is Love. Man you know they are always trying to put me in the box. We will pick up right where we left off.

@timkawakami: New Warriors slogan: “Cohan Cares.” He really, really cares. Forget about the losing seasons & chaos. Give him your $$. Because he cares.

@cdouglasroberts: Nooooooooo Memphis lostttt!!!! My life is in shambles.

@cdouglasroberts: Yes!! We’re NOT staying in that haunted hotel in Oklahoma City. If we were I would’ve checked into the Ho-down Inn around the corner.

@J_Flynn: RT @jeff_green22: @J_Flynn hahaha it’s cool you guys played hard man lol< — shuuutuuuup lol we shall meet again!!!

What did we miss? Let us know if the comments section below.

