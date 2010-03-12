Today’s Best NBA Tweets: Evan Turner Makes Jalen Rose Cry

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets (both funny and informative) we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out today’s best tweets below:

@SethDavisHoops: If Da’Sean Butler really did call “bank” on that game-winning three, then he is my new favorite player.

@Daniel_Artest: @DIMEMag lol. Y’all funny posting my tweet. Haha. Umm. So I get a free subscription don’t i?

@gswscribe (“gswscribe” is a Warriors beat writer)

He was so quiet b4, hard to say. Not sure he wasn’t always this way @ElmhurstTom has Monta changed as a person since signing his big deal?

2BJ3nnings3: done watching bird and magic. I got D williams tomorrow, one of the best PG’s in the NBA. besides C billups. I’m Out

@PrimeObjective: I’ve been to 2bars and have not had 1 alcoholic drink. #willpower

@DraftExpress Paul George, 1st player to declare via Twitter? RT @King24George: Testing the waters my tweets but I’m leanin towards leavin to the draft.

@jalenrose EVAN TURNER HIT A 3 TO BEAT US…NOOO!!

@MrJonBrockman: I enjoy breakfast so much I just made a breakfast sandwich for lunch… It is THAT good!

What did we miss? Let us know if the comments section below.

Follow Dime on Twitter HERE

Check out these other NBA Twitter posts:

– Today’s Best NBA Tweets: Who’s in the shower with Ron Artest’s brother?

– Today’s Best NBA Tweets (3.10) – Matt Barnes Goes Off on Lamar Odom

– Today’s Best NBA Tweets (3.9)

– Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.8)

– Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.5.)

– Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.4)

– The 6 People You Must Follow on Twitter

