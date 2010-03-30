Today’s Best NBA Tweets: Kobe vs E.T. and Jared Dudley Wants a New Job

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets (both funny and informative) we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out the best tweets from the last few days below:

@sethpo: Amare said anyone that thinks he’s only playing this well to get a fat contract is “retarded” (via @Sports620ktar)



@JaredDudley619: Sad day for @BostonCollege head coach Al Skinner was fired.. I owe that man a lot, he gave me a chance to reach my dreams.. We went to 4

@JaredDudley619: On a second note I will be putting my resume in for the @BostonCollege job lol..I know I want get it but I will be the first NBA player to Interview during the season

@TyLawson3: What up Denver… My stomach is screaming at me!!!

@CJMiles34 Yo bam bam got pebbles prego …smh

@CJMiles34 Yo I just found out shaggy from scooby doo is a vegitarian lmao …. Thts why he was sooooo skinny lol it all makes since

@mattbouldin15: did set the record for burritos eaten in one weekend btw

@jeskeets: “I don’t care who I meet [in the Finals], LeBron or E.T., ” Bryant said Monday. “I just want to be there.” â€” http://bit.ly/9XFD5j

@DraftExpress C.J. Leslie: “I know for a fact there are 5 players from Kentucky that are going pro.” Hearing more and more that Daniel Orton is gone.

@nicekicks smh dicks.com is NOT the sporting goods retailer. I should have known better…

@mw1ll Dime Mag is funny

@nbadleague Cartier Martin sets new call-up record at 30! From @iowaenergy to @washwizards. Historic day for the NBA D-League http://bit.ly/930Bdx

@JR_Swish Lmao RT @AshleyLynn83: Bum: Hey man can I have 10 cents? @JR_Swish : what the fuck is u gonna do with 10 cents!?!!

@cdouglasroberts: Sorry to those parents but….I couldn’t let those kids beat me in HORSE! Haaahaahaa. I don’t care if they were 8 years old.

