Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.5)

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets (both funny and informative) we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out today’s best tweets below:

@MrMichaelLee: Jerry Stackhouse on DC: “I don’t want to say it’s a curse but tough things happen to people when they go to that city” http://bit.ly/ai4ppF

@TeamFlightClub: Wilt once had 78pts & 43 rebs in one game & his team lost

@jeskeets: “Greg Oden slowly jogged on an anti-gravity treadmill …” is already my favorite line of the day. â€” http://bit.ly/95gMqW

@MrJonBrockman: Just jumped in the hotel house car (a Bentley) to go and get snacks at the gas station… Weird.

@WojYahooNBA: Florida International RT @JonesOnTheNBA: So which team is going to mess up and give Carlos Boozer the max?

@reggie_bush: Once again Skip Bayless proves his ignorance. Now he’s goin in on Jay-Z. I’m starting to think it’s all for attention. Hova gonna get him!

@PrimeObjective Someone asked “Are u mad u didn’t make it to the league?” My answer: “Only when I go to the game and c 8 skill-less dudes on a 12 man team!”

(Prime Objective, aka Lonnie Harrell from the AND 1 Tour and Georgetown)

@jcamerato: Great story by @alexspeier – Michael Jordan’s influence on #RedSox Mike Cameron – played minor lg ball together – http://bit.ly/b52EM8

