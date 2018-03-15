Getty Image

Tom Benson, the owner of both major sports franchises in New Orleans, died on Thursday at the Ochsner Medical Center at the age of 90.

Benson was hospitalized on Feb. 16 with the flu, and according to the teams’ statement on his death, he passed away peacefully with his wife, Gayle, at his side. Benson was a New Orleans native, purchasing the Saints in 1985 following the success of his banking network, Benson Financial World.

When Benson purchased the Saints, there were rumors of the team being sold to investors that would relocate the franchise, but he was able to keep the team in New Orleans. Benson also served as the chair of the NFL’s finance committee on three different occasions in his tenure as owner.

Benson later purchased the Pelicans, at the time known as the New Orleans Hornets, in 2012 and rebranded them the next season as the Pelicans. With Benson as owner, the Saints made the playoffs 11 times, including the franchise’s lone Super Bowl victory in 2010. The Pelicans are currently seeking their second playoff appearance since Benson purchased the organization.

Along with owning both franchises, Benson was a major part of bringing major events to New Orleans, from the five Super Bowls that have been hosted at the Superdome to New Orleans hosting the 2014 and 2017 NBA All-Star Weekends.