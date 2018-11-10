Getty Image

The Jimmy Butler saga in Minnesota finally ended on Saturday when the Timberwovles traded the disgruntled star to Philadelphia for an assortment of players and picks. The deal, on its face, seems like a good one for a Sixers team that is in a position to sign Butler long-term and make a legitimate push for an NBA title.

As for Minnesota, well, Butler leaves the team he joined last summer in less-than-ideal fashion. Tempers between players, management and coaches were ostensibly high. Plus Tom Thibodeau didn’t want to trade Butler, and after his request, it was clear that ownership, not Thibs, wanted to move Butler out of town.

But as the season began and the Timberwolves struggled, it seemed inevitable that something had to be done. According to a report, even Thibodeau knew after a winless road trip that something had to break.