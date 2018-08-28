Tom Thibodeau Doesn’t ‘Buy Into’ The Rumors Of Tension Among The Timberwolves

#Jimmy Butler
08.28.18 30 mins ago

Getty Image

On the surface, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their most successful season since the Kevin Garnett era. They finished with a winning record for the first time in 13 years and ended a playoff drought that had lasted just as long. It was in no small part because they added veteran leadership and a bonafide All-Star in Jimmy Butler to help their talented young core get over the hump.

But behind the scenes, it turned out to be volatile mix. Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns apparently weren’t thrilled with having to take a backseat to Butler last season, while Butler allegedly grew increasingly frustrated with their inability to step up in key moments and make meaningful contributions on the defensive end.

All of this combined to create the impression that the team could be headed for a breakup this summer or the next, as Butler has turned down a contract extension with the team to become a free agent next summer and is rumored to have some interest in joining LeBron in Los Angeles.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSJIMMY BUTLERkarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESTom Thibodeau

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 1 day ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 1 day ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP