No one’s really talking about it – well, besides New York Magazine – but tonight could be LeBron‘s last game in Cleveland as a member of the Cavs. If the Celtics can rally from their momentum in Game 4, and pull off the W tonight, then Thursday’s game back in Boston could be the last we’ve seen King James in a Cavs jersey.
As Kurt Helin noted over on ProBasketballTalk, Knicks fans’ only hope is to become Celtics fans for the night. A win this evening would put Cleveland up against the wall in two win-or-go-home games. And after Rondo‘s dismantling on Sunday, I have to think that the ball is in Boston’s court.
One question I get asked all the time is where LeBron is going, and this is what I tell people: All signs point to out of Cleveland. Do I have any insider info from his inner circle? No. Do I know how the game works? Yes. Here’s how I see it going down.
1. Cavs lose to Boston: If this happens, you might as well send people with moving trucks to LeBron’s crib and start packing it up. If they can’t even get past the Celtics with the additions of Shaq and Antawn Jamison, he’s never going to get a ring with the Cavs.
2. Cavs lose to Orlando: Two years in a row is tough to stomach. Same thing, even with their additions to the arsenal, LeBron will enlist a new cast to get past Dwight Howard & Co.
3. Cavs lose to Lakers/Suns: To me, this is the only way that LeBron stays. If he can make it back to the Finals, and winning is his No. 1 priority (which I personally don’t believe it is) then this would be his best move.
4. Cavs win the NBA Finals: It was a great run, and no better way to leave town. He did everything he set out to do, and now on to a new city.
What do you think? Will the Celtics win tonight? What does LeBron’s future entail?
So he stays if they lose 2 the Lakers but leaves if they win the chip? Huh?
The Bad Boys of Detroit whup Jordan three years in a row. Finally Jordan said, “This is our year.”
We can’t crown Lebron just yet, he has to be humbled before he can be great!
If they lose will LBJ shake the C’s hand?
LA is in the finals..dont get it twisted. no way the mamba loses to the phx this time around. it will be sweeter too as jrich a few years ago on GS was yappin at kb24. dont think kb forgot. as per celts vs cavs. stern, nike and abc want a bron vs kobe showdown. rating would be insane! we shall see. i would hope bron’s numero uno priority is winning..if not ..why is he playing?? if the cavs do lose and he does leave..first he is stupid and 2nd why would he go to the bricks? david lee as a side kick.i get the whole garden mecca thing but the nets have a better cast plus they are getting jwall. yeah i know it..lottery..it is cool. hova and stern will fix that…book it!
Bron’ will stay in Cleveland.
I think the only way he stays is if they win the championship…it wouldn’t make sense not to defend it. But I don’t see that happening…I don’t even see Cleveland making it to the finals.
I hope the celtics win, but if the cavs do, they’re certainly not gettin past orlando. I think lebron has to leave. The cavs are stacked and if they cant win with this squad, he aint winning. kobe > lebron
I agree with #2 Bruce:
All Great players; Jordan, Kobe, Pierce w/ Boston (not comparing him with the other two, just in this instance), Rip w/ Detroit, and etc… they all went through that tough time, 2-3 yrs of getting wooped, but they all stayed with their team. If LBJ leaves now, he will never get a championship. its too hard to start all over when he is soo close right now.
if he does win this year; he is definitely gone!
Hmmmm… will the Celtics win tonight??? Let’s see…
Referees for tonight’s game:
Joe Crawford
Marc Davis
Greg Willard
Awww… good ole Joey Crawford has the assignment. Yep.. this guy:
So no. I don’t see the Celts winning tonight.
As for Lebron’s future? Eh, who knows.
LeBron is gonna stay in Cleveland. Everyone downs his supporting cast but he has already been in a NBA Finals or the Eastern Conference Finals with WAY less talent around him than he has now. Realistically, outside of the Lakers out West and the Magic, the Celtics, and the Cavs out East no other teams in the L have a legitimate shot at sniffing the West/East Conf Finals much less the NBA Finals. All four of those teams are stacked, have been for a while, and I’m pretty sure are gonna remain that way for the forseeable future.
@ Fallinup
Shit Crawford on tonights game??
WELL I DIDNT SEE THAT COMING AT ALL :/
At least it aint high steppin home team gets all the calls Bravetta..
Seriously Bravetta reminds me of Naked Gun when he was impersonating the umpire at the game.. Some of the calls he made the players would look at him like “aint you supposed to be neutral in this shit?? you looked juiced to call me OUT” lol
@ Aron
Your right.. If he does indeed Cleveland he aint about winning.. Cuz that team is too stacked.. Unless he leaves and pairs himself with another SUPERSTAR (Dwade, MAYBE Amare) then i can see it but either way it would be a step back in the big WINNING picture..
Cleveland has only had the best record BY FAR in the NBA the past 2 years..
@ Lakeshow84
Pierce will be sitting on the bench with 4 fouls by halftime. Sheed and Garnett will be ejected by the middle of the 4th. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. :)
The magic and cavs are looking good. No team is playing better than these teams. Orlando is 27-3 Since March 1st.
none of it matters because he will sign a 3 year deal somewhere and then we can all start talking about this after next season…
There is a problem with the reffing in the NBA when it’s predictable when “bad calls” are going to happen. Where is that fool who was saying shit like “it’s a tough job, and those poor souls are only making 200k/year to do such a swell job, awwww shucks”?
If the N.B.A. is a business & all most people care about is money. Why should the players do the right thing & care about winning and the sport? Doesn’t make any sense. Maximize that $ like everybody else. Everyone else shouldn’t capitalize over the sweat of the players.
It does amaze me how bad some coaches & most gm’s are. Yet they’ll always have a job or make a good salary. Lebron should do what’s best for him & his family that’s it. Fans want what’s best for them right???? We’re all a little selfish.
How sad it is that people know depending on the officials the game won’t be decided by the players. That is crazy & yet will still prevail. The league & powers that be for $$$ want either LA/BOS or LA/CLE. ORL isn’t even in the picture. So what they’re the best team & work the hardest. Even if they’re coach works his butt of & was robbed of a ring already. Who cares. THAT PLAIN OL SUCKS. POLITICS/POLITRICKS/N.B.A.
That is the main REASON players don’t care anymore. Don’t blame them. They’re just in the controlled system. Play ball & hopefully you have the 3 man advantage that day. If not you have to play 5x times as hard to almost manage a win. You’re lying on people VCR’s,DVD’s,DVR,Laptops & Comp’s. Highlights,ESPN. It’s plain to see what’s going on. Blind people could tell what’s going on listening in on the game. They just shake their head imagine.
Home Court Advantage is really important. It sucks it has least to do with the fans & familiarity with the rims
May 11th, 2010 at 2:09 pm
TIP says:
‘Bron’s going to Toronto…you heard it here first.
^^^ So is every other star in the NBA. They come to Toronto either for Caribbana, or they visit when they’re on a team’s road trip. LeBron to Toronto under what premise? He’s not European, and he plays defence…that’s 2 strikes against him right there…LeBron to Toronto lmao…barely would even happen in NBA 2K10 much less real life.
“if not ..why is he playing??” Ans: for the money of course…
if they win this year, he’s not going to leave a championship team to rebuild elsewhere…
There is no future with the Cavs for LeBron. This is a now or never situation for him with this team.
I hope the Celtics win…this is the ONLY time I will ever root for the Celtics and Paul Pierce…
I want to see the “King” lose so bad
if he wins a championship..why would he want to leave? every champion wants to defend his title..so winning the chip or even getting to the Finals is not good
Haha! The hate for LeDouche is so overwhelming they’re actually rooting for the Celtics.
Nice one, Aron. If theory number 4 is how it’s really going down then there’s no reason for LeBron to stay.
Most think nothing less than a ‘chip would make him stay.
And yeah, you nailed it, winning isn’t LBJ’s priority. As mature as his game is, he’s too young, too full of hope and too full of himself to do that.
If the Cavs lose, and Bron leaves, can we stop calling him King James? Seriously. If they don’t win the chip this year, it will be a letdown. Bron has all the fucking recipes to dominate the playoffs and win the chip, and we just have to stop and think ‘hey with all the hype, and all the stats, dude has not won a chip yet. Dude was given everything but aint won the chip yet’.
And you can argue bout the mvps and all, but it’s come to the point that he HAS to win a chip to support all the hype that was always given to him. It’s like this: Kobe has been the best SG in this decade. First team all nba, all defense, scoring leader, etc. But it came to the point that he HAS to win a chip without Shaq or else his legacy will not be the same. Result: Dude won one, and we’re talking top 15 ALL TIME now.
With James, if he doesn’t win it this year, he’s legacy will not be the same. He HAS to win it now. If not, all you Bron fanboys ought to shut up PERMANENTLY.
“A Lebron James team never panics” – Lebron James
Ladies and Gentlemen; your MVP – LeBron James
btw QQ (#27) – that was a thing of beauty.
Gotta give LeElbow some credit, his team didn’t panic – they just laid there and took it in the ass.
@ 30:
Holla, brother.
And yeah, even if they win, can we just stop calling him King James? Losing by fucking 32 points? IN HIS HOME COURT? Can all you Bron fanboys and apologists shut up permanently now?
Okay i think the Laker Gods will smite me for this but I seriously hope with all my soul that Celtics take the next game. I can’t stand LeBron but not only that I can’t stand LeBron dick riders. And I agree about dropping the king moniker. He’s surrounded by more than enough talent and if he doesn’t win this year he simply won’t ever get it done. And I don’t think he should even be allowed to leave Cleveland if they lose, they lose its on him this year. I personally think it was on him last year as well but my cries went unheard. This year the management really did their job. And I don’t wanna hear shit else about that fucking elbow! Newsflash Kobe’s been balling with injuries for years now. Didn’t stop him from gettin it done did it?
LeFraud have fun fishing.