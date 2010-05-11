No one’s really talking about it – well, besides New York Magazine – but tonight could be LeBron‘s last game in Cleveland as a member of the Cavs. If the Celtics can rally from their momentum in Game 4, and pull off the W tonight, then Thursday’s game back in Boston could be the last we’ve seen King James in a Cavs jersey.

As Kurt Helin noted over on ProBasketballTalk, Knicks fans’ only hope is to become Celtics fans for the night. A win this evening would put Cleveland up against the wall in two win-or-go-home games. And after Rondo‘s dismantling on Sunday, I have to think that the ball is in Boston’s court.

One question I get asked all the time is where LeBron is going, and this is what I tell people: All signs point to out of Cleveland. Do I have any insider info from his inner circle? No. Do I know how the game works? Yes. Here’s how I see it going down.

1. Cavs lose to Boston: If this happens, you might as well send people with moving trucks to LeBron’s crib and start packing it up. If they can’t even get past the Celtics with the additions of Shaq and Antawn Jamison, he’s never going to get a ring with the Cavs.

2. Cavs lose to Orlando: Two years in a row is tough to stomach. Same thing, even with their additions to the arsenal, LeBron will enlist a new cast to get past Dwight Howard & Co.

3. Cavs lose to Lakers/Suns: To me, this is the only way that LeBron stays. If he can make it back to the Finals, and winning is his No. 1 priority (which I personally don’t believe it is) then this would be his best move.

4. Cavs win the NBA Finals: It was a great run, and no better way to leave town. He did everything he set out to do, and now on to a new city.

What do you think? Will the Celtics win tonight? What does LeBron’s future entail?

