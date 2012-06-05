Tonight In NYC: Nike’s Battle Of The Boroughs 2012 Tryouts

Do you have game? New York City is home to some of the greatest amateur basketball talent in the world, and Nike is calling for you to come out and rep your hood, your block, your home, your borough. The best high school players from Brooklyn, Harlem, Queens, and the Bronx – all coached throughout the summer by an iconic leader from it’s borough’s basketball community – will duke it out for the title of best in the city.

Then in August, the teams will come together for a one-day event, winner takes all. Queens won the first BOB and Harlem took home the title last year. Which borough has next?

All eligible high school basketball players from the following boroughs are invited to tryout at your borough’s location. After the tryout period, the head coaches will handpick their roster to represent that borough’s team. Official team roster and coaches will be announced following the tryout period.

Tryout Information:

HARLEM: Tuesday June 5, 6PM â€“ City College of New York

BROOKLYN: Wednesday June 6, 4PM â€“ Bishop Loughlin Memorial Hig School (Vanderbilt Ave Entrance)

BRONX: Wednesday June 6, 8PM â€“ Gauchos Gym

QUEENS: Friday June 8, 6:30PM â€“ Christ The King High School

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.