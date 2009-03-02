Tonight is the Night

March 2nd is upon us ladies and gentlemen. Way back when I told you guys that I was going to be on a reality show…well it premieres tonight. I had trouble sleeping last night believe it or not, and it wasn’t because of anticipation of the premiere.
I think it is because I’ll be on 106 and Park today. Now, I have no problem talking to people and I obviously don’t mind being on camera…but 106 and Park is a live taping and so many things can go wrong! For example, I am sitting here talking to Andrew about 106 and Park and he says, “Well first thing is first…zip up your pants.” I mean…what if I am on national tv and my fly is wide open, 100% a horrible look for the kid.
Real talk, this day crept up on me. Just yesterday it was October and I was getting ready to start filming.
Well…there is no turning back now obviously. Today is like the unofficial ‘Harlem Heights Day.’ After 106 and Park, I’ll be on 106 and Park radio (didn’t know it existed!), then you can catch me on Rip the Runway at 9pm and two episodes of the show from 10 to 11. I know…crazy day.
While you guys are watching (hopefully!!) I’ll be at the red carpet premiere. Yeah man they went all out for this one. I’m going to post some photos of my whole night, so stay tuned and watch tonight at 10pm on BET!
Got it on DVR…I’m horrible about watching TV that’s not BBall, but I’ll certainly check it out…Congrats and I hope it does well…
yo christian, they are announcing harlem heights on all hip hop radio stations down here in orlando, good luck man!
make sure you don’t have any boogs hanging out
Props to you, brother.
Yo…Thats my biggest fear. ON NATL TV WITH A BOOGER IN MY NOSE!! LOL.
Thanks for the love fellas!
-cgf
do ya thing pimp
you”ll get ratings from my tv… lolz
CGF way to hold it down pimpin. Hey I was checking out a trailer and um did I see you have some young lady in the lip lock??
You getting in like that on the show? Wow.
Anyway I will be checking you out on 106 and just keep yo movement and the DIME movement going pimpin.
They had ya show advertised on some other web-site too and I seen where you gave an intro about ya love for the game and what you do now and about Harlem.
Keep up all that is good in ya life pimpin.
Deuces!
That kiss is gonna get me in trouble fellas!
THAT AINT THE ONLY ONE! LOL.
Gee,
Good look. Lemme know if I look like a clown on live tv. My show was taped so they can doctor ish up you know?!
-cgf
You better punch Terrence in his dick and find out what the fuck happened to AJ and Free.
Shit hasn’t been the same since they closed up the Basement.
you know not every day is one that I can honestly say is a good day, but today, I woke and was like ya know “today’s gonna be a good day”. I got in the car to drive to work no traffic, my boss is in a good mood, and then some rep shows up, so my boss calls me into his office and it’s this young fine ass Asian girl, I just like DAMN! could today get any better, then she tells me I should join her at this bar next time I’m in CALI… Now if only this show is good (I gotta support the Dime Crew) it will have been a good day!
Very cool, good luck at the Premiere and you’ll get ratings from me up here in Seattle. Not my usual show, but because I am on Dime an hour or so a day, I figure I can give the show a try!
Hey CFG. Was waiting for you to say something about this. I caught a story on the show on HuffPost.com…NY Times wrote something on the blatant product placement that had to go on during the show.
What Johnson and Johnson product do you use the most??? Really. LOL
Good luck tonite. Will be sure to set the DVR.
CGF that looked like one of them trouble kisses. I had to rewind it and was like “Daaang is that CGF, whoaaa!”
How BIG say it “Death stroke – tongue all down her throat ”
I am sure you gonna have ya whole style on 10, and the highlights seem like you guys are dressed up through each show lol.
What they need to do is just let Roxy and Free do the show period and cut the middle dudes.
I’m a moron. CGF. Not CFG.
All good Fallinup! I’ve been called worse. LOL
Product placement?? My fav Johnson and Johnson product..hmm I dunno. Is there a right way to answer that? LOL.
I really appreciate all the love fellas. Ya’ll won’t be disappointed. And GEE…the style swag is on on hundred!!
-cgf
is this ‘reality’ tv?
there is no such thing as reality tv. there’s a script, and there’s editing, to put together juice stuff and interesting stuff.
Its reality…trust me. THE GIRLS GO AT IT! LOL
-cgf
I am looking forward to seeing you on TV tonight
Barbara CPA
OK kissing bandit!!!
I went to High School with Ashley from the show and College with Terrence from 106. I think the main focus on the show is you getting ur PDA on
…Sorry to take up you’re spotlight and all (props btw) but anyone else realize today’s the premiere of Charles Barkley’s new show?
The show is all about trying to fix his golf swing, lmao. I’m not usually into this type of stuff, but after seeing the trailer I might just check it out. [trailer link below – remove spaces if any]
Yo CGF, my boy just told me you were Class of ’04. I came out in ’98. Hope you represented…THE HOUSE! lol
cgf im watching the show and i am not feelin it..it just seems fake like bladwin hills..but i see you reppin with the dime sweater can i get one?
Here is one review I saw. I didn’t check it out yet, but it is recorded to be viewed tonight:
Here is what some bloggers are saying:
Tried to watch the show in between turning back and forth to Ray J (guilty pleasure) and I’m sorry it was lame. Nice try but no cigar. Even the parts that were aimed at being uplifting i.e. father with son, the young dad with his daughter- they were boring and the “acting”/ scenarios were horrible and way too contrived.
I tried to watch it, but it just came off too scripted. ITo be honest BET needs some way better shows, instead of ripping off mtv with every little show. Be creative and stop buying all these old shows. Its nice too see a group of young african-american people do good, but it was boring. I pass, I’d rather watch ray-j kick a groupie off, than this mockery.
The show was kind of wack… it just screams SCRIPTED!
But I like the fact that the crew are in their mid 20s, educated, and holding down careers. Reminds me so much of me and my homegirls
I tried to support the show but after watching 15mins of it, I just couldn’t do it…The show is boring, BET needs to bring back College Hill
I gave the show a chance but couldn’t make it through the whole hour. I agree with the others-the show is scripted.
I actually watched the premier yesterday and that had to be the worst “reality” show I’ve ever seen in my life! It looked so staged and unnatural. I was very confused with how the cast originally came together and how they all knew each other. I felt like the production and editing could’ve been executed better. It just looked as if they were jumping from scene to scene and there was no real transition or plot. Maybe I am looking into it too much, maybe I’m not. Needless to say I was very disappointed. It’s a terrible rip off of the hills and the city (all MTV shows). In short, the premier sucked! lol.