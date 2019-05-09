Tony Allen Vividly Remembers Kurt Thomas Farting In A Game Years Ago

Twitter/ChrisVernon

Tony Allen is one of the funniest players ever. When he was an active player he had the best Twitter account and anytime he was mic’d up in a game it was a treat. So, of course, local Memphis radio man, Chris Vernon, has to have Allen on his show to discuss whatever he wanted. The great thing about Allen is he could make it entertaining.

But there’s no way Allen saw this question coming. When, right before the end of his segment, in complete deadpan Vernon asks Allen if anybody had ever farted during a game. Which, yes, that seems obvious. There are hundreds of games players and there are humans in those games. They are going to fart.

But Allen not only said yes, but brought out a specific moment that is clearly seared in his memory.