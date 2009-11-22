Tony Award

What the hell is going on with the Wizards? Earlier this week they got Antawn Jamison back, got a mostly healthy roster, took out the arch-enemy Cavs on national TV to snap a six-game losing streak, and looked like they were back on track toward contending in the East like so many people had predicted. Then the Wiz turn around and got almost 20-pieced in Oklahoma City, and last night they got smoked in San Antonio … It was a bad mix of the Spurs at their best and the Wizards at their worst. Tim Duncan and his cronies dominated the glass (59-44), Gilbert Arenas and his guys forgot about ball movement (12 assists total), Tony Parker was killing on the pick-and-roll (17 pts, 8 asts), and of course Washington had somebody get injured when Mike Miller hurt his calf in the first quarter and reportedly could be out for up to a month … The defense is still an issue for Flip Saunders‘ squad. In that aforementioned Cavs/Wizards game, Hubie Brown was getting on them for failing to close out on Cleveland’s shooters. They could get away with that when it was Jamario Moon; not so much when it’s Roger Mason and Matt Bonner … (At least Gilbert’s cousin, Javier Arenas, had a good day. The University of Alabama cornerback/kick returner took one to the house against Chattanooga, setting an SEC record for his seventh career kick return for a score) … If nothing else, there’s one reason you can’t write off the Nuggets as a title contender: They have three guys who can take over a fourth quarter (against a good defense) and win a game by himself. You know about Carmelo and Chauncey, but when J.R. Smith is in kill-mode like he was against the Bulls last night, the Nuggets are truly dangerous. It was close going into the fourth after Denver had come back from a double-digit deficit earlier, then J.R. (19 pts) blew up and made it a blowout. He capped it when he caught a long outlet from ‘Melo and threw down a contest-worthy two hander before blowing kisses to the crowd … Derrick Rose (28 pts) had his best effort of the year, but he’s still just a little bit off his game. One time K-Mart ended up guarding Rose on a pick-and-roll switch, and where you’d expect Kenyon to catch an Andre Miller flashback, Rose just gave him a little pull-up jumper. If Rose’s ankle was 100%, we’re thinking K-Mart would be on the wrong end of a highlight this morning … Quality win for the Hornets, knocking off the Hawks, but why is New Orleans playing spoiler when they’re supposed to be one of the teams spoilers go after? Darren Collison put up 22 points and 11 assists, and Marcus Thornton dropped 21 points off the bench. Collison could make a run at an All-Rookie Second Team or something were it not for the fact that his PT will completely fall off after Chris Paul gets healthy, but Thornton should still have plenty of opportunities to keep it up … Mike Bibby hurt his ankle during the first quarter and didn’t return. So did he still do the thing where he cut his fingernails after the first quarter or what? … Other big stat lines from Saturday: LeBron went for 32 points and nine assists in a win over Philly; Brandon Jennings scored 26 in a win at Memphis (another team that could have drafted him); Luis Scola had 22 points and 12 boards to beat the Kings; Martell Webster put up 21 points and 13 boards and a sick follow dunk over Wayne Ellington while Portland blew out Minnesota; and Andrei Kirilenko had 22 points and 10 rebounds in an overtime win against the Pistons … Feel bad for the Nets. OK, so even their worst players make millions of dollars, play basketball for a living, and can easily pull girls some of us can’t even open doors for, but you get the point. In the last game for a long time where they could realistically be favored, and having Devin Harris (12 pts, 7 asts) back in the lineup, NJ still lost to the Knicks at home and fell to 0-13 on the season … But the game’s most embarrassing moment came from the Knicks. At the end of the first quarter, Nate Robinson took an inbounds pass on the far end from NY’s basket with 0.5 seconds left. So instead of letting the clock run out and handing the ball to the ref, or throwing up an 80-foot heave like everybody else would do, Nate decided to turn around and take a shot at New Jersey’s basket, which went in and was just barely released after the buzzer. Asked about Mike D’Antoni‘s screaming reaction, Nate said, “He was like, ‘What if it went in?’ I was like, ‘My bad.’ I waited until the buzzer went off.” Hopefully Nate sees the connection between his move and why he only played six minutes all night … We’re out like Charlie Weis …