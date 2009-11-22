Tony Award

What the hell is going on with the Wizards? Earlier this week they got Antawn Jamison back, got a mostly healthy roster, took out the arch-enemy Cavs on national TV to snap a six-game losing streak, and looked like they were back on track toward contending in the East like so many people had predicted. Then the Wiz turn around and got almost 20-pieced in Oklahoma City, and last night they got smoked in San Antonio … It was a bad mix of the Spurs at their best and the Wizards at their worst. Tim Duncan and his cronies dominated the glass (59-44), Gilbert Arenas and his guys forgot about ball movement (12 assists total), Tony Parker was killing on the pick-and-roll (17 pts, 8 asts), and of course Washington had somebody get injured when Mike Miller hurt his calf in the first quarter and reportedly could be out for up to a month … The defense is still an issue for Flip Saunders‘ squad. In that aforementioned Cavs/Wizards game, Hubie Brown was getting on them for failing to close out on Cleveland’s shooters. They could get away with that when it was Jamario Moon; not so much when it’s Roger Mason and Matt Bonner … (At least Gilbert’s cousin, Javier Arenas, had a good day. The University of Alabama cornerback/kick returner took one to the house against Chattanooga, setting an SEC record for his seventh career kick return for a score) … If nothing else, there’s one reason you can’t write off the Nuggets as a title contender: They have three guys who can take over a fourth quarter (against a good defense) and win a game by himself. You know about Carmelo and Chauncey, but when J.R. Smith is in kill-mode like he was against the Bulls last night, the Nuggets are truly dangerous. It was close going into the fourth after Denver had come back from a double-digit deficit earlier, then J.R. (19 pts) blew up and made it a blowout. He capped it when he caught a long outlet from ‘Melo and threw down a contest-worthy two hander before blowing kisses to the crowd … Derrick Rose (28 pts) had his best effort of the year, but he’s still just a little bit off his game. One time K-Mart ended up guarding Rose on a pick-and-roll switch, and where you’d expect Kenyon to catch an Andre Miller flashback, Rose just gave him a little pull-up jumper. If Rose’s ankle was 100%, we’re thinking K-Mart would be on the wrong end of a highlight this morning … Quality win for the Hornets, knocking off the Hawks, but why is New Orleans playing spoiler when they’re supposed to be one of the teams spoilers go after? Darren Collison put up 22 points and 11 assists, and Marcus Thornton dropped 21 points off the bench. Collison could make a run at an All-Rookie Second Team or something were it not for the fact that his PT will completely fall off after Chris Paul gets healthy, but Thornton should still have plenty of opportunities to keep it up … Mike Bibby hurt his ankle during the first quarter and didn’t return. So did he still do the thing where he cut his fingernails after the first quarter or what? … Other big stat lines from Saturday: LeBron went for 32 points and nine assists in a win over Philly; Brandon Jennings scored 26 in a win at Memphis (another team that could have drafted him); Luis Scola had 22 points and 12 boards to beat the Kings; Martell Webster put up 21 points and 13 boards and a sick follow dunk over Wayne Ellington while Portland blew out Minnesota; and Andrei Kirilenko had 22 points and 10 rebounds in an overtime win against the Pistons … Feel bad for the Nets. OK, so even their worst players make millions of dollars, play basketball for a living, and can easily pull girls some of us can’t even open doors for, but you get the point. In the last game for a long time where they could realistically be favored, and having Devin Harris (12 pts, 7 asts) back in the lineup, NJ still lost to the Knicks at home and fell to 0-13 on the season … But the game’s most embarrassing moment came from the Knicks. At the end of the first quarter, Nate Robinson took an inbounds pass on the far end from NY’s basket with 0.5 seconds left. So instead of letting the clock run out and handing the ball to the ref, or throwing up an 80-foot heave like everybody else would do, Nate decided to turn around and take a shot at New Jersey’s basket, which went in and was just barely released after the buzzer. Asked about Mike D’Antoni‘s screaming reaction, Nate said, “He was like, ‘What if it went in?’ I was like, ‘My bad.’ I waited until the buzzer went off.” Hopefully Nate sees the connection between his move and why he only played six minutes all night … We’re out like Charlie Weis …
Nets will win less than 10 games this season. I hope the draft is good next year, because they’re not getting any free agents to come to the swamp.
seems like it was Byron Scott’s fault after all…
money talks. they will get a free agent for whom they will likely overpay. They will probably get an ok player and will throw more money at him to entice him (such as a Hakim Warrick to help with their pf spot). they will not get a superstar. The nets also have to deal with losing 6 of their roster players. They will come away from the draft with 2 first rounders and one 2nd rounder so they need to keep money aside to pay them as well (and also to extend CDR if they have not already done so. the ridiculous part of the nets’ luck is that they supposedly have their point guard position solidified with Devin Harris and the likely #1 pick is John Wall – a PG. I say trade Harris for a PF once he gets healthy – but for whom?
CP3 being out is a blessing in disguise for the Hornets. His teammates was depending too much on him and. Now when he comes back they got more confidence and Paul doesnt have to score 30ppg to keep them competitive.
Denvers win was more Birdman’s then JR’s. Expect for his dunk every shot JR took was a “NO NO, YES YES!” shot. Birdman on the other hand locked whoever he was guarding up, blocked or altered alteast 8-9 shots. That being said, he and JR are both the energy guys who can change a game. This game was more Birdman then JR tho.
Felt bad for the Nets last night. Terrence Williams had some bad decisions offensively down the stretch and the Nets as a team couldnt get a stop.
Brook Lopez, Courtney Lee, Yi, Lebron James and John Hall as starters with Terence Williams and CDR as your bench players. Then trade Devin Harris for a quality PF (sorry Yi) and a respectable coach and there you have it…a powerhouse team
the last I saw of Mike Miller he was screaming for help after his man blew past him.
I think his hair is weighing him down
Nate is a clown.
I used to think he was a solid contributor but it’s pretty obvious he will only help the Knicks by leaving the team
What’s your obsession with insulting Bibby every time you can? He’s more talented than you losers at this paper ever will be
Agree w/ #7, I used to like Nate but I realize he’s only a jackass sideshow who needs to leave. Knicks must be crazy if they think THIS team will lure Lebron.
Why the fuck is the comeback team of the year, the Wizards, still ain’t showing signs of a coming back?
I said it at the time and I’ll do it again now: it’s one thing to beat an injury-depleted Cavs team that played the night before and runs out of steam, at home, with all the emotions riding on the game. That one game did not mean the Wizards were now on the path to being a force in the East.
HaHa…. Nate is a moron. He’s like a short version of Ronnie from Role Models.
The Nets suck worse now but have a much brighter future than the Knicks. If they can sign a star and another guy at either 2, 3 or 4 position they’d have a great Lineup with whatever star they have, Harris and Lopez and next FA as secondary guys, then Lee, CDR, TW or YI there to fill the last starting spot. Add to that a high lottery pick and thats a great team.
Out like charlie weis…good one
LOL. Damn hilarious faux pas by Nate, then again, the whole Knicks org is a faux pas…
The “Wild Card” living up to his nick. Wait, so “Earl” is “JR” again?!
So New Orleans is 3-1 w/o CP3 and 3-8 with him. Amzing…
The refs respect the Hornets more when there’s no whining from the team’s supposed leader. fuck cp3
The Hornets trainer’s can’t even rehab his ankle because he keeps pushing them off when they get near
@Arno
I think it would be more accurate to say New Orleans is 3-1 without Byron Scott, instead of without Chris Paul.
@15
Are you being serious about the trainers can’t get near him? Does CP3 tell them to get out of his danger zone when he pushes them away?! haha
taj gibson has been called for an illegal defense in almost every game…..
Somehow, I just don’t picture iverson doing that dumb shit.
Fuck the Knicks
Nope Iverson will just complain he can never be a bench player because he’s started in every level, so that means he can’t do anything but start…
there’s no “I”verson in TEAM.
Tell me how the Hornets are winning games without CP3?
You have to realize that jennings and the bucks won with out redd or bougut. so that show how he makes the team better.
Does JKidd really have 7assists IN THE FIRST QUARTER??
Jennings is getting a clinic put on him for a change lol
Nate might as well have fun. He wants out of NY as everyone else. Trade him for something. I’d rather watch Nate any day than the entire. Roster. Yall think he makes the org look bad. When it really looks like duhon doesn’t belong in the league. U guys ruin their careers not the other way around.
The bucks need to sign James white to be a j.moon player. Would bring a much needed boost. Is like ridnour related to coach skiles. U have to watch games to see what I mean. It’s amazing how one player especially a pg could change a whole culture. Bj is better than I thought. Right know he’s a top player in the league. He definitely was worthy of a top pick. They’re beating teams they have no bus. beating. W/o bogut ,redd,Luc, Joe Alexander. Ilyasova should be 1st Pteam sophmore’s. Shame bj isn’t politically correct yet. He wins a fan, vet, coach, player, over every game. The haters & critics are still going. Why do coaches sub players when they’re hot ??? Also look at how great a player who idolized the answer turned out. Lastly all the other rookie guards have better talent overall playing now. Thank u BJ for playing summerball in nyc. U are SHOWING UP on the grandest stage. I’m watching. Every game.
Mike conley is terrible and should be bought out. Let Williams or tinsley play. Sam young is a pro. Oj mayo isn’t that good. All hype.
Darren collison is OKAY. Has special written somewhere.
@ Prophet
i doubt it’ll last.. you know how teams usually start off hot under the interim cuz whether they like it or not its a change.. The good thing is that they are rallying for they team..
Can CP3 keep it up when he comes back tho??
@pat. Are you on drugs?
Who’s going to bring the ball up the court with THAT lineup you just so amazingly came up with?
Rafer? Hahahaha. He’s gone next year.
@james patterson Jr. Bogut was out too?? Damn, that makes it all the more impressive.
Look at eyes droppin knowledge..
Knowledge he may be dropping, but who taught him?
Only way James White gets PT on the Bucks is if someone murders Scott Skiles first and replaces him with Don Nelson.
No chance.
nets are getting john wall.
The bucks could use patty mills. Jodie meeks can’t make anything. Would have been the best young backcourt in the league. He has Gilbert like talent. Pre injury for the haters lol. We could even use bayless. It’s people sitting behind bums Why ? Also Scott Skiles coaching style could get overbearing. Remember Chicago. He also should have a little fun on the sides. Wth bj the sky is the limit. Build around him win win.