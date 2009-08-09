Tony Parker back on the court; Wolves finally get their coach

Tony Parker was back on the court yesterday for the first time since he sprained his ankle last month and gave every Spurs fan Manu Ginobili flashbacks. In a European Championships (EuroBasket) qualifier, TP made a five-minute cameo in France’s win over Finland, scoring three points … The issue of NBA players getting hurt or worn down in the offseason during international tournaments is one that comes up every summer — although you rarely ever hear Americans questioning a Team USA guy for suiting up — and most recently surfaced when China’s sports officials blamed the Rockets for Yao Ming‘s injury. Parker’s situation is unique because, given Tim Duncan‘s status, the Spurs only have a couple more years to make a legit championship run with this core group. The organization made moves this summer (Richard Jefferson, Antonio McDyess) geared to win now, and the last thing they need is Parker having a season like Manu did in ’08-09 and ruining everything. So you can certainly understand the Spurs’ point of view on it, but then again, Parker (or any player) could get hurt working out by himself at the team practice facility, so there’s really nothing you can do about it. Unless TP is riding mopeds and going skiing, you can’t get too upset about a basketball player playing basketball in his offseason … Nic Batum scored 14 for France in yesterday’s game, while Ronny Turiaf had nine points, six boards and three steals. Boris Diaw, Johan Petro and Mickael Pietrus‘ brother are also on the French team; Blazers’ 07 draft pick Petteri Koponen plays for Finland … In Saturday’s other EuroBasket qualifiers, Belgium lost to Bosnia & Herzegovina while DJ Mbenga put up eight points (4-13 FG) and five blocks for the Belgian team; and Ukraine beat Estonia while Buckets Pecherov and Kyrylo Fesenko got some burn for the winners … Looking at the other teams still in qualifying for the big tournament next month — which NBA TV needs to put on the air — Andrea Bargnani and Marco Belinelli are playing for Italy; Francisco Elson for the Netherlands; Pistons rookie Jonas Jerebko for Sweden; and Zaza Pachulia and Skita Tskitishvili for Georgia … And how about these throwback names for Big East fans: Donnie McGrath (Providence) is playing for Ireland, and OMAR COOK is playing for Montenegro. He’s going by “Omar-Sharif Cook” these days, but it’s definitely the same dude from St. John’s who is still one of the great “Don’t leave college too early/Don’t buy into your own hype” cautionary tales … The latest on Ricky Rubio reportedly has Rubio deciding he wants to play for DKV Joventut (Spain) this season, but the team’s owner has already made it clear they don’t want Rubio anymore. Still no idea where this thing is going, but wouldn’t count on Rubio playing in the NBA this year … Meanwhile, the Wolves finally hired a coach. Kurt Rambis will reportedly be the guy, with an introductory press conference scheduled for Tuesday. Rambis is rumored to be getting a four-year, $8 million deal. Do you think that’s the right move? … Big Baby Davis has also reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics, for less than midlevel-exception money. Considering he’ll get even less PT now that Rasheed Wallace is around (presuming ‘Sheed can stay healthy), the whole contract-year thing was a big bust for Baby. In hindsight, he’s probably one of those guys who should’ve taken a serious look overseas. Baby could’ve went to Greece and gotten paid while kicking off a Russell/Chamberlain-like rivalry with Baby Shaq … The Hornets recently hired Robert Pack as an assistant coach. Between Pack, Byron Scott, and assistant Paul Pressey, coudln’t the Hornets bench give any other NBA coaching staff BUCKETS in a 3-on-3 tourney right now? Who else could compete? Looking around, their toughest comp would be the Lakers, who have Kareem, Brian Shaw and Craig Hodges, but Kareem is up there in age. Chicago has Vinny Del Negro and Pete Meyers, and could do work if they ever hired Scottie Pippen. Then there’s Adrian Dantley, who can probably take any two guys off the Nuggets’ staff and win the whole thing by himself … Have you been following the Michael Crabtree story? In short, the NFL rookie receiver is holding out for more money from the San Francisco 49ers, and his advisor/cousin blew everybody’s spot the other day when he said Crabtree would sit out this season and re-enter the 2010 Draft if he doesn’t get paid like he wants. (Because sitting out worked so well for Mike Williams.) It’s pretty easy to see what’s happening here: Crabtree by all means should have been the first WR chosen, but since Al Davis is the emperor of Planet Crazy, he wasn’t. Now Crabtree’s people want him to be paid like the top WR, even though technically he wasn’t. This wouldn’t be a problem if the NFL had a rookie salary scale similar to the NBA, but at the same time, you know fewer underclassmen would enter the Draft if there was less money to be made right away. (Or maybe more would enter, so they could be younger when that second contract comes up.) How do you think the NBA rookie salary cap has impacted the League? Should today’s players thank Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson — who got the ball rolling when he asked for $100 million from the Bucks in ’94 — or should they throw their drinks on him when they see him out? … We’re out like Baby Shaq …