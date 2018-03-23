Tony Parker Says His Quad Issues Were ‘A Hundred Times Worse’ Than Kawhi Leonard’s Injury

One of the things that keeps popping up when discussing Kawhi Leonard‘s mysterious quad injury is that Tony Parker had a quad ailment last year. Parker got hurt at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, and was able to make his return to the Spurs earlier this year. Leonard, meanwhile, continues to be up in the air, and no one seems to have any idea of when he’ll make it back or what is even wrong in the first place.

Parker was asked about Leonard’s injury on Friday and provided some insight that stemmed from his own experience with a quad injury. Strangely, the quote almost seemed to come off as him challenging his teammate on the road to recovery.

In the course of talking about coming back from an injury like this, Parker said that the ailment he suffered — a torn quad — was “a hundred times worse.”

