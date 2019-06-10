



Getty Image

Tony Parker’s first season with the Charlotte Hornets will be his last. The legendary Frenchman and longtime San Antonio Spurs guard announced on Monday that he’s retiring from the NBA.

Parker told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears that he’s done with pro hoops just a year after he made a move to leave San Antonio after 17 seasons and 1198 games with the Spurs. According to the interview, Parker revealed the news in a hotel in San Antonio, which seems like a fitting end to his career given how much time he spent in the city.

“I’m going to retire,” Parker told The Undefeated. “I decided that I’m not going to play basketball anymore.”

Last summer, Parker signed a 2-year, $10 million contract to continue his career with the Hornets after it was clear the Spurs intended to move on from the 37-year-old. Parker told The Undefeated that his body is still in playing shape and he could play at least two more years, but the time to hang it up seemed clear.

“A lot of different stuff ultimately led me to this decision,” Parker told The Undefeated. “But, at the end of the day, I was like, if I can’t be Tony Parker anymore and I can’t play for a championship, I don’t want to play basketball anymore.”

Parker played 18 NBA seasons, amassing 19,473 in his career. He won four NBA championships with the Spurs and was a 6-time NBA All-Star who had a storied international career before he entered the NBA Draft and was taken 28th overall by the Spurs in 2001.