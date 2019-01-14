Tony Parker Thinks The Spurs Didn’t Take His Free Agency ‘Seriously’

Getty Image

When Tony Parker agreed to a deal with the Hornets and left the Spurs, it was stunning. Sure, players had left the Spurs before, but never had one of the original title-winning trio done it. Parker, alongside Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan, were the faces of the Spurs dynasty. Duncan and Ginobili retired as Spurs. The assumption was that Parker would end up doing the same.

But the veteran guard went in a different direction. Parker left to go play with former Spurs assistant James Borrego, and French national team teammate Nicolas Batum in Charlotte. But you could argue that exit from San Antonio happened in a very odd way. You would think this would have been the result of a lengthy discussion between Parker and the Spurs where the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement. But no, Parker simply called the Hornets and asked for an offer. When they made one he took it. And the Spurs weren’t even given a chance to make a counteroffer.