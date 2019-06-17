Getty Image

The 2018-19 NBA season was kind to the Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company accumulating the league’s best record and exceeding any rational expectation. While things didn’t end all that well for the Bucks in the NBA Playoffs, the future is undoubtedly bright in Milwaukee, even if the team’s best operating practice might be to “bring the band back” and attempt to improve with internal growth.

To that end, the Bucks have interesting free agent decisions to make with regard to Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic, leaving some potential salary cap concerns for a small-market franchise. Milwaukee’s salary bill would be quite lofty if the team ponied up for big-time deals for their returning players and, in order to make way, both from a salary cap and pure financial standpoint, the Bucks are reportedly looking to shed the contracts of Tony Snell and/or Ersan Ilyasova.

Marc Stein of the New York Times brings word that Milwaukee could aim to attach draft capital to either contract in order to make things more palatable, much in the way that the Brooklyn Nets executed with Allen Crabbe earlier in June.