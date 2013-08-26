Tony Wroten Puts On A Show At Jamal Crawford’s Summer Pro-Am

Former high school standout Tony Wroten played sparingly in Memphis last season, appearing in only 35 games and scoring a combined 91 points on the year. But over the weekend, the 6-6 combo guard was traded to Philadelphia for a future second-round pick. The 76ers should be the NBA’s capital in the tankapalooza intended for Andrew Wiggins next season. Wroten should play often, and if his highlights at the Jamal Crawford Summer Pro-Am are any indication, he could surprise a few people.

