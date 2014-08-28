Tony Wroten Shows Out At Seattle Pro-Am, Checks In On Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are not going to win many games next season. This means a lot of players on their roster will get a chance to prove themselves. One of them is Tony Wroten, who showed off some moves recently at the Seattle Pro-Am.



Via BallisLife, Wroten showed off his amazing ball handling abilities at the Seattle Pro-Am:

NBA defenders are well aware of what Wroten can do with the ball in his hands. Just ask Ray McCallum of the Sacramento Kings, who was on the wrong end of this behind-the-back crossover:

Of course, fans will point out that Wroten didn’t finish the layup, which is one of the areas he needs to improve on after connecting on 52.2 percent of his shots within four feet of the bucket last season. Among guards with at least 40 buckets in the restricted area, Wroten was ranked No. 93 out of 122 guards. If he can get to the basket consistently while also finishing with a score and develop a reliable mid-range jumper, there are minutes at shooting guard available for Wroten to entrench himself as the starter.

Last year, Wroten put up 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 4.2 turnovers per 36 minutes. The overall numbers are encouraging, but the aforementioned shooting percentage and the high turnover rate are areas of his game that need to be corrected.

One thing Wroten is already doing is building some chemistry with his new teammate Joel Embiid. Wroten checked in on the rookie center and even gave him some words of encouragement about his quest to land a date with Rihanna:

@JoelEmbiid bro bro. What up fam — Tony Wroten (@TWroten_LOE) August 26, 2014

@TWroten_LOE I'm cooking some food bro what's up with you? — Joel SHMURDA Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 26, 2014

Lol u holla at Rihanna yet? I know she want u bro. “@JoelEmbiid: @TWroten_LOE I'm cooking some food bro what's up with you?” — Tony Wroten (@TWroten_LOE) August 26, 2014

@TWroten_LOE I know bro…. Just taking my time then I'm gonna go in. She wants it — Joel SHMURDA Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 26, 2014

Even though the 76ers will be at the bottom of the standings all season, it’ll be a great showcase opportunity for someone like Wroten. We’ll find out whether he can be the answer for the Sixers at shooting guard this upcoming season.

