Tony Wroten’s Insane Shammgod Crossover Might Be The Best You’ve Seen

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tony Wroten has graduated from NBA Summer League play, but that doesn’t mean he’s not honing some of the slickest handles in all of basketball. Wroten absolutely demolished his defender in a Seattle Pro Am recently with one of the quickest Shammgod crossovers you’ll ever see.

Sick.

It’s early in the game, but it wouldn’t surprise us if Wroten’s crazy crossover proves to be this summer’s best. Take another look and decide for yourself.

(Video via BallisLifeWest)

What do you think?

