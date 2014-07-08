Tony Wroten’s Insane Shammgod Crossover Might Be The Best You’ve Seen

#Philadelphia 76ers
07.07.14 4 years ago 4 Comments
Tony Wroten

Tony Wroten (photo. BallIIsLife YouTube)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tony Wroten has graduated from NBA Summer League play, but that doesn’t mean he’s not honing some of the slickest handles in all of basketball. Wroten absolutely demolished his defender in a Seattle Pro Am recently with one of the quickest Shammgod crossovers you’ll ever see.

Sick.

It’s early in the game, but it wouldn’t surprise us if Wroten’s crazy crossover proves to be this summer’s best. Take another look and decide for yourself.

(Video via BallisLifeWest)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSGIFsJamal Crawford Summer Pro-AmPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSeattle Pro-AmTony Wroten

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP