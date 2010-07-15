The top tier guys are signed, sealed and delivered, but there are still a ton of guys that can help impact teams next year. With that being said, here’s a list of the Top 10 Available NBA Free Agents. Spend your money wisely…

1. Josh Howard

Maybe one of the biggest free agent sleepers, Howard has fallen from the surprise of the 2003 NBA Draft, to now an injury-prone forgotten All-Star. It has been rumored that since Boston has officially lost Tony Allen to the Grizzlies that they may be looking to fill that spot with Howard. Problem is, in order to bring him in, the C’s would have to do a sign-and-trade after the they used their mid-level exception to sign Jermaine O’Neal.

2. Nate Robinson

I know Nate is known as a dunker, but this last postseason he proved that he can help a team get to the Finals. Last season, he showed that he could play in meaningful basketball and make the right play – not just the highlight play. Why is Nate so high on my list? Well, the main reason is because if a team could sign him away from the Celtics, then they are left with just Glen Davis (a.k.a. Shrek as Nate calls him) coming off the bench.

3. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq is actually the oldest player in the NBA…crazy right? But the problem with Shaq isn’t his effort or talent, but actually his experience. Shaq is smart and he knows that it’s not about the regular season, but it’s all about the playoffs. The Big Aristotle can help anyone win the 16 games in the playoffs, but does The Diesel have enough gas to last him the whole 82 and 16 more?

4. Richard Jefferson

If it weren’t for last years nightmare season, Jefferson could be No. 1 on this list. But after placing Jefferson on a contender he struggled and was simply in the wrong spots at the wrong time. Believe I still think RJ can get the job done, but maybe he just needs to be back with a run-first squad.

5. Luis Scola (restricted)

Scola will give you maximum effort defensively and on the glass. I think Scola would fit perfectly on a team with an established big man. Maybe New Jersey would be a good fit along side Brook Lopez. I’m surprised no one is really talking about him, but that’s most likely because the Rockets said they’d match any offer.

6. Matt Barnes

I like Barnes and think he’s a very interesting player on this list. If coupled with the right pieces, he could seriously help a team down the stretch and throughout the playoffs. So far, he has met with Dallas, Orlando, the L.A. Lakers and Miami. If I’m the Heat, I’m trying my hardest to get Barnes to stay in the state.

7. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady may have the most talent on this list, but the thing with T-Mac has never been his talent but rather his desire. Imagine T-Mac coming off the bench and playing that Vinnie “the Microwave” Johnson role where all he does is score. I think the Lakers would love someone like that.

8. Allen Iverson

I’m still hoping that A.I. can have one final hurrah on a contender, but it looks like no one wants to take on a potential headache. I mean, if only A.I. could accept being a sixth man, I think he could easily be a Jamal Crawford/Jason Terry type scorer off the pine.

9. Larry Hughes

I honestly think that if given an opportunity, Hughes can be a solid contributor to any serious contender. The 31-year-old shot the ball terrible last season with the Bobcats (shooting 36.1 percent from the field), but he still is a solid defender who will give you great stability off the bench.

10. Brad Miller

Miller isn’t a player that’s an instant impact guy, but he is a nice role player to be able to turn to. He’s is a great passer and has legitimate range on his jump shot. I mean, if a team like Orlando was able to pick him up, that would be a nice back up at either the four or five spot. So far, Miller has only met with Cleveland, Boston and Houston.

Honorable Mention: Craig Smith, Flip Murray, Earl Watson, Eddie House, Roger Mason

What do you think? Who is the best free agent available? Who would you want your team to sign?

