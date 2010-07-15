The top tier guys are signed, sealed and delivered, but there are still a ton of guys that can help impact teams next year. With that being said, here’s a list of the Top 10 Available NBA Free Agents. Spend your money wisely…
1. Josh Howard
Maybe one of the biggest free agent sleepers, Howard has fallen from the surprise of the 2003 NBA Draft, to now an injury-prone forgotten All-Star. It has been rumored that since Boston has officially lost Tony Allen to the Grizzlies that they may be looking to fill that spot with Howard. Problem is, in order to bring him in, the C’s would have to do a sign-and-trade after the they used their mid-level exception to sign Jermaine O’Neal.
2. Nate Robinson
I know Nate is known as a dunker, but this last postseason he proved that he can help a team get to the Finals. Last season, he showed that he could play in meaningful basketball and make the right play – not just the highlight play. Why is Nate so high on my list? Well, the main reason is because if a team could sign him away from the Celtics, then they are left with just Glen Davis (a.k.a. Shrek as Nate calls him) coming off the bench.
3. Shaquille O’Neal
Shaq is actually the oldest player in the NBA…crazy right? But the problem with Shaq isn’t his effort or talent, but actually his experience. Shaq is smart and he knows that it’s not about the regular season, but it’s all about the playoffs. The Big Aristotle can help anyone win the 16 games in the playoffs, but does The Diesel have enough gas to last him the whole 82 and 16 more?
4. Richard Jefferson
If it weren’t for last years nightmare season, Jefferson could be No. 1 on this list. But after placing Jefferson on a contender he struggled and was simply in the wrong spots at the wrong time. Believe I still think RJ can get the job done, but maybe he just needs to be back with a run-first squad.
5. Luis Scola (restricted)
Scola will give you maximum effort defensively and on the glass. I think Scola would fit perfectly on a team with an established big man. Maybe New Jersey would be a good fit along side Brook Lopez. I’m surprised no one is really talking about him, but that’s most likely because the Rockets said they’d match any offer.
6. Matt Barnes
I like Barnes and think he’s a very interesting player on this list. If coupled with the right pieces, he could seriously help a team down the stretch and throughout the playoffs. So far, he has met with Dallas, Orlando, the L.A. Lakers and Miami. If I’m the Heat, I’m trying my hardest to get Barnes to stay in the state.
7. Tracy McGrady
Tracy McGrady may have the most talent on this list, but the thing with T-Mac has never been his talent but rather his desire. Imagine T-Mac coming off the bench and playing that Vinnie “the Microwave” Johnson role where all he does is score. I think the Lakers would love someone like that.
8. Allen Iverson
I’m still hoping that A.I. can have one final hurrah on a contender, but it looks like no one wants to take on a potential headache. I mean, if only A.I. could accept being a sixth man, I think he could easily be a Jamal Crawford/Jason Terry type scorer off the pine.
9. Larry Hughes
I honestly think that if given an opportunity, Hughes can be a solid contributor to any serious contender. The 31-year-old shot the ball terrible last season with the Bobcats (shooting 36.1 percent from the field), but he still is a solid defender who will give you great stability off the bench.
10. Brad Miller
Miller isn’t a player that’s an instant impact guy, but he is a nice role player to be able to turn to. He’s is a great passer and has legitimate range on his jump shot. I mean, if a team like Orlando was able to pick him up, that would be a nice back up at either the four or five spot. So far, Miller has only met with Cleveland, Boston and Houston.
Honorable Mention: Craig Smith, Flip Murray, Earl Watson, Eddie House, Roger Mason
What do you think? Who is the best free agent available? Who would you want your team to sign?
Either AI or TMac or both need to land with the Heat…Both are good passers and great scorers…You don’t have to many people outside of the current superstars that can do that for you
Despite intensive talks with Artest’s therapist AI aint taking minimum wage for SHIT. Homeboys ego is way too huge for that.
My C’s should resign Nate, I know hes a headcase but the Celtics need shooters and Nate proved in the post season that he can win a game by himself.
Did you just say Hughes is a solid defender?
Shaq needs to get his ass to ATL only move I see for him that makes sense, and J-Ho shouldn’t be pulling anywhere near the MLE didn’t he blow his knee with the Wizards?
Allen Iverson needs to go to the Charlotte Bobcats. They are DESPERATE for some scoring. With Raymon Felton gone, he could come off the bench behind Augustin, but still get starters minutes. Iverson doesn’t like a bench role, but I’d bet he’d be willing to do it for Larry Brown and Michael Jordan.
Josh Howard should sign with the LA Clippers. They could use a versitle small forward like him. He wouldn’t have to do too much and he’d have talent (baron davis, eric gordon, blake griffin, kris kaman) around him.
Shaquille Oneal would fit well in Atlanta. But he’s not a guy you want with a 1st year coach. Shaq doesnt respect every coach–only those with proven track records. but on the court, Shaq would fit in well with the Hawks. Maybe Atlanta and Cleveland can work a sign-n-trade where the Cavs get back Marvin Williams.
Richard Jefferson may be the biggest loser of FA or the biggest winner (after Joe Johnson). If he gets multi-year deal, winna winna chiken dinna. if not, and he gets a 3yr $18mil deal, then he’s a LOSA! as for a team though, RJ would be a good fit with Portland. With Travis Outlaw gone and Rudy Fernandez not sure what he wants, they should take a look at RJ. and if they make any kind of offer, Jefferson should take it and run.
Luis Scola shoudnt be on this list. Everyone knows the Rockets are going to match. Scola is having the same problem David Lee had last year. no offers in fear the home team will match. No need for a team to freeze their money for 7 days on him.
Tracy McGrady will probably accept a bench role, but i dont see him accepting a mid-level exception deal. he gonna want a new deal based on his body of (career) work. And that shit aint happening. But roster wise, McGrady would fit in well with more teams than you think (cleveland, philly, new orleans, san antonio, indy, gsw, clips, sacto)
Brad Miller should go to Denver Nuggets
Matt Barnes has earned a multi-year deal (finally). But where hasnt this dude played already? He can start or come off the bench. Toronto needs his toughness, but he doesnt need them. he’d fit well with Hawks if they move marvin williams, the clips, spurs and wizards. but the best place for him is Orlando.
Larry Hughes should go to New Orleans. Come off the bench behind Julian Wright. Larry has a bit of a handle, can make plays, can play defense; especially the passing lanes. And he is not as big a malcontent as people think.
Nate Robinson is almost a lock in Boston. No one else is gonna offer him anything. But the Celts dont have a backup to Rondo. and their entire offense and defense is built with Rondo as the general. If Rondo misses any games, they’re fucked. They need to sign a backup, and well…might as well ink Nate.
First of all I don’t think Shaq has anything left. He’s still a massive human being and will get you a few points here and there but he also gives up a lot of open shots, layups … Let’s be honest, the Big Whatever hasn’t guarded anyone in years.
I think Scola is easily the best player on that list and it’s not even close.
Finally, no we don’t want T-Mac, we want another title and not a first round exit
Lakers should sign T-Mac for the minimum. He would fill the Kobe lite role.
RJ needs to go to NO (B Scott say they running anyway).
Scola needs to and will likely stay put.
Tracy needs LA.
Josh Howard to the Nuggets perhaps.
Nate is a great fit for Boston gotta have Shrek and Donkey.
Matt Barnes should prolly stick with Orlando.
Shaq will be good for Atl.
Wishful thinking with this but would love A.I. in a back up roll in Houston (or starter if you ask me). Seriously AI to the heat would be cool.
Larry Hughes to Minny.
Brad Miller would be a good back-up for Yao and that is what they are looking for.
Just my thoughts.
@Showtime
I was thinking that, T-Mac should sign with LA just to prove the first round curse isnt a curse. Its risky but could finally clear his name from all accusations, I mean come on the one year he gets injured for the Rockets they just so happens to be the year they make past the first round.
NJ should just offer Scola the max to f them up. Seriously even if they do match it puts the Rockets messed up in the salary cap department.
@Stunnaboy09
I’m just kidding man. The offseason is boring like hell and I’m just messing around. I’d actually like T-Mac for the minimum or even the biannual exception. He could be a solid playmaker/scorer for the second unit and it would also mean less minutes for Sasha & Walton. Walton is a nice passer but sucks at everything else. I cringe everytime he shoots cuz you know it’s only gonna draw iron but for some reason Phil likes him out there.
But it seems T-Mac doesn’t care about winning as much as he says. He’s not talking to the Lakers, Celtics, Heat or Magic about joining the for the minimum although he could get plenty of minutes as all of those teams could use a solid SG/SF of the bench and they all would offer him the vet min or bi-annual.
What does he do? He’s talking to the Clippers so I guess $$$ is still a better than winning
Hahaha, used to love T-mac back in the day, now I just want to see him break the curse.
Just not with my C’s though, in case you know the curse is real.
i would like to see matt barnes in lakers. he would be great for second unit. as for tmac and lakers, lakers don’t want him, he wants them.
Scola is the best FA available. Dude is vastly underrated by fans.
J HO, best available??? ACL’s take at least 1-2 year to fully heal, and he tore it the last week of the season, do the math. Nobody is going to pay him to sit on the bench for a year.
Donkey, aka Nasty Nate aint going back to Celtics unless no one else offers him a deal. Boston doesn’t have his bird rights since he was traded to them, and he had to give those up. And Boston is already capped out. No MLE (JO), no Biannual exception (Daniels, last year)
TMac is done, had a 1/2 year to show he is good, but shot like 30%
AI, no one wants that headache, he probably still wants to start. Charlotte would be a good fit, maybe.
Kurt Thomas should be on there, very valuable veteran.
Richard Jefferson is an idiot. If he gets the MLE, he could have gotten that next year too, worst move since Bonzi Wells giving up 40 mil.
Shaq to ATL would be good. They can move Horford to the 4 where he should be better suited. Then they can move JSmoove to the 3. They need a bigger frontcourt. Trade Marvin, he is redundant.
RJ should go to Utah, he’d surprise everybody there especailly running with DWill.
Heat should go after guys like Roger Mason, Tracy McGrady, Earl Watson maybe Anthony Carter, but they need big men desperately.
Shaq would be good fit in ATL.
The only issue I have with Shaq going to ATL, is that he got mad issues everywhere he has gone. But since he was so dominant, people let it slide. The past 2 years he hasn’t been able to stay in one place longer than 1 season, so a 2 year deal is a risky proposition. Plus, he aint 32 anymore, the guy is pushing 40, and never was one to work hard outside of the bright lights.
I think if ATL doesn’t take a chance on him, he might have to retire. I dont see many teams lining up to give him anything other than the minimum.
Sad since JO got 2 yrs at the MLE, that dude is more broken down than the Diesel and less accomplished, younger but given the same amount of mins, they would average the same #s. At lease Shaq can create some space. JO is a jumpshooter, at least Sheed stretched it out to 3, and was a damn good post defender, and good for some sound bites.
PLEASE, Sheed come back, the NBA needs you! The fans need you!
Shaq would help. ATL is horrible on defense anyway.