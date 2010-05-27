Top 10 Best Basketball Movies Of All-Time

With so many corny and over-directed basketball films out there, we figured it was time to put together a rundown of all the best hoop flicks. No criteria needed here; just good action and solid story lines. Here are the 10 best films you need to see as a basketball/movie fan.
10. Hoosiers
SUMMARY: I’m not even that much of a fan of this movie, but felt I had to throw it on the list. It’s like having a best player ever argument without naming Oscar Robertson or having a best emcee ever discussion without mentioning LL Cool J. Everyone loves this movie. But, it’s so corny I can’t really watch it. I’m assuming that’s why most people love it. Yet, I can’t hate the story because it became the basis for most sports movies made after it. And Gene Hackman is fantastic in it. He gives some great speeches.
BEST SCENE: When Dennis Hopper, “Shooter”, takes over the lead chair on the bench. That was straight comedy. He didn’t even have to say anything.
9. Air Up There
SUMMARY: This was one of my favorite hoop movies until I was like 12. Every time I watched it, I thought I was watching the Hakeem Olajuwon story. The basketball footage is pretty weak and some scenes are just boring. The scene where they are cutting stomachs as a sign of being in their African tribe is kind of nasty. But, for the most part, I liked it. It may lack some replay value, but it’s entertaining for what it’s worth.
BEST SCENE: When Kevin Bacon uses the Jimmy Dolan Shake-N-Bake on the cocky recruit at the beginning of the film. I always feel like I’m watching Scott Skiles or something.
8. Sunset Park
SUMMARY: An underrated gem. This was one of the first of the Coach Carter type of basketball movies. Does that make it any better? Probably. Fredro Starr does a decent job in his character, as does Terrence Howard as Spaceman, while everyone else is just average. The biggest criticism of this one is its predictability. Also, many of the problems and themes taken on are pretty bland and very stereotypical. Still, it makes for good entertainment and deserves a spot on this list instead of the films that followed in it’s footsteps.
BEST SCENE: When Rhea Perlman‘s character tells Starr to pull up his pants and take off his hat inside. I don’t know why, but it’s hilarious all-around.
7. Love & Basketball
SUMMARY: One of the more popular basketball flicks because it connects with males and females of all ages. Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan may not be ball players, but the film does a very good job of at least presenting them as that. It’s also cool to follow them throughout their careers from start to finish and see how it’s not always the most talented who make it. It loses points though because of the finish: probably one of the corniest I’ve seen in a while. So I can’t put it any higher despite the popularity.
BEST SCENE: I guess Epps balling in high school, but that wasn’t anything special. This just proves the somewhat bland style of this one.
6. Passing Glory
SUMMARY: Actually, I haven’t watched this movie in a minute. But, I do remember it was always one of my favorites. Very few people know about this gem and it’s a wonder why not. Andre Braugher plays a priest from up north who ventures down into the Deep South during the civil rights movement and finds himself in the middle of a basketball firestorm. The basketball action is very good throughout, especially towards the end. Even though some of the film is clichÃ©, it does touch on a lot of important and deep topics.
BEST SCENE: When Braugher’s all-black team shows up during the city championship celebration to let everyone know that title doesn’t mean anything until the all-white champs beat them.
5. Finding Forrester
SUMMARY: Another film where the basketball action was solid for the most part because Rob Brown seems like he’s actually nice on the court. What makes this movie different than most of the others on here is that basketball is just a part of the backdrop. Watching it, it’s obvious Brown’s character is a ball player at heart, but the scenes concentrate on his other endeavors. He’s not made out to be a pro. Because of this, the film’s plot is very good, yet never loses that attitude. In terms of realness and authenticity, this is one of the top 2-3 on this list.
BEST SCENE: Near the conclusion, Sean Connery puts a professor on blast that questioned Brown’s character’s writing prowess. Ill.
4. White Men Can’t Jump
SUMMARY: It actually took me awhile to finally watch this. Yet, the first scene had me hooked. In fact, most of the basketball scenes mix Woody Harrelson‘s goofiness with Wesley Snipes‘ cockiness pretty well and it makes for good theater. Overall, it’s just a comedy that becomes even better when you think about Harrelson hustling people in basketball. But, is it true Snipes was dunking on a seven-foot hoop during the shooting of the film? That’s terrible. At least put it at like 9.
BEST SCENE: “I’m going to get my gun”… or any scene with Rosie Perez.
3. Above the Rim
SUMMARY: Criminally underrated. Most people don’t seem to ever give credit to this movie because of one Tupac Shakur and some of its subject matter. But Pac is totally believable, just as some of the tournament action is undeniable unbelievable. Still, this is probably the only film on this list that can get away with behind the back wrap-around passes leading to 360s and showing the same scoring clips from different angles. And it gets bonus points for a ridiculous soundtrack.
BEST SCENE: Duane Martin killing Bernie Mac in the playground. The head fake move that leaves Mac on his stomach works…I’ve used it.
2. Blue Chips
SUMMARY: Another classic film that got it right: get actual ball players to play ball players. Nick Nolte is fantastically bad as a typical, overbearing college coach, making the movie more believable with his every move. Similar to He Got Game, this film perfectly weaves in the corruption in amateur sports. It doesn’t let that override the film to the point where it isn’t realistic. Still, watching Butch McRae always makes me sad.
BEST SCENE: Nolte watching McRae destroy people in some tiny, 1945 church gym. First time I saw this scene, I rewound it more than a couple of times.
1. He Got Game
SUMMARY: Honestly, no other hoop flick deserves this spot. Denzel Washington. Spike Lee. Jesus. All three of these guys played their parts perfectly; Ray Allen may have had a few stiff moments, but also delivered some classic quotes. It perfectly mixes the temptations and accolades of what it means to be the best player in the country. Also, having actual NBA dudes gives it an authentic feel. This movie creates a sense of time perfectly with the XIIIs (“so you got the new Jordans I see?”) and all of the fawning of the country’s best college coaches.
BEST SCENE: The final one-on-one scene between Jesus and his father where Jesus literally locks him up and sends him back to jail. Cold-blooded, Ray.
Coming up next… Top 10 Best Basketball Documentaries Of All-Time.
What do you think?
Good list, I’d move Sunset Park up a few slots and Above the Rim and Shuttlesworth are tied in my opinion at the top.
As a real life Billy Hoyle i gotta go with “White Men Cant Jump”. You nailed the top 4.
How about “Rebound: The Legend of Earl ‘The Goat’ Manigault”?
If not familier with it check it out it rounds out my personal top5.
I think I really like this list because you put Above The Rim where it should be. My fav basketball movie is White Men Can’t Jump but i’m not complaining. Good list.
Soopa: I had Rebound in there, but figured people would be HEATED with no Hoosiers. I would take Rebound over Hoosiers all day, but had to show love to that classic.
..And those of you complaining about Space Jam, Money is the man, but I wouldn’t rate it above any of the ones I put on there…
Basketball Diaries was always one of my favorites. However, it wouldn’t bump any on this list
I HATE to say it but Space Jam HAS to be on this list and at least in the top 5. It may not have appealed to adults now but back then, EVERYBODY believed they could fly!
He Got Game and WMCJ are the only ones worth mentioning. sports movies in general are always kinda crappy. Space Jam was fucking awfull, im glad it didnt make the list. But yeh………. yo mommas an astronaut.
Anyone familiar with the underground movie Heaven is a playground. I used to love that movie as a kid. Blue Chips was filmed in my high school gym. It was awesome watching all those players play in our 5,000 seat gym. They left up some of the dolphin logos after shooting. I was about 12 years old and was at the peak of my heaven is a playground fandom and saw one of the actors walking around the gym when they were filming blue chips. I said what’s up and he ended up sitting with me and watching the entire game. The filming was just an actual basketball game until the very end when they set up the last seen where shaq catches the game winning alley oop.
GLORY ROAD… how is it not on the list
i kinda thought he got game was stupid..
horrible acting, and the ending was retarded, denzel threw a ball over the wall and ray caught it in a gym. wtf..
he got game , no question. spike is the man and my hometown hero Travis Best plays sip…Springfield, Ma!!
you missed Hoop Dreams…one of the best movies in ’94.
Was Coach Carter that bad of a movie to not make this list?
COACH CARTER???
I agree with junior… Glory Road needs to be on the list. Also worth mentioning is Pistol: The birth of a Legend, about Pistol Pete Maravich’s highschool days. I think its just as good, if not better, than Hoosiers. Even though Hoosiers is a classic.
Pretty spot on with this list. The best scene from Above the Rim was when Shep was practicing alone without the ball and the young guns drive by and laugh.
Heaven is a Playground?!?!?
I disagree w/ a lotta stuff on here, but give the article a HUUUGE thumbs up just for Hoosiers being where it is. that movie is over-rated as hell. It’s a chick-flick designed as a sports movie. You shouldn’t try to appeal to 50 year old white women when making a sports movie. good call on that.
gotta say though, I think Space Jam and Hoop Dreams had to be there somewhere and, as a kid of the 80’s, I wouldn’t have been upset w/ a Teen Wolf siting either….
Check out Hurricane Season with Forrest Whitaker, Taraji P. Henson and BowWow
And what about Coach Carter dude!
All I got to say is…Dr. J in “The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh”…
Damn, my apologies on Heaven Is a Playground. Completely forgot to include that one and I own it! No clue how that happened.
And I obviously didn’t forget Hoop Dreams. Check back here tomorrow for the 10 Best Hoop Documentaries. It’s in there…
And I like Coach Carter and Glory Road, but not as much as the ones on this top 10.
soul in the hole booger was a genius with the ball and charles jones was throwing down crazy dunks, the fish that saved pittsburg, cornbread earl and me,rebound, hoop dreams, the telfair documentary was dope lebrons was also but i didnt expect them to be listed
tough to have a list like this without spacejam or glory road on it
Glory Road is my favorite. Coach Carter was good too. I’d take off Love & Basketball and Finding Forrester and replace it with those two.
6 – Glory Road
5 – Coach Carter
4 – Blue Chips
3 – Space Jam
2 – White Man Cant Jump
1 – He got Game
Thats my top 6 list.
wait….. no space jam OR Coach Carter?! wtf step your game up guys
The Fish That Saves Pittsburgh with Dr. J. The soundtrack also has a Lords of the Underground sample on it. Sean do your homework my man. The sports guy at ESPN would be pissed son.
Best scene in Blue Chips?
1) The Cooz hitting a bunch of free throws in a row, including the last one left handed…at 65 years old.
2) “Neon, try not to step on the children.”
How can you not have Hoop Dreams?? Top 3 or 4 easy.
@ flegman
Forget Paris is a classic. Plus, Eddie has amazing NBA cameos.
I like the teen wolf shout out…
#1 Glory Road
Coach Carter??? tha hell?! movie was wack.
