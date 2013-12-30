The Top 10 Candidates For NBA MVP This Season

#Paul George #Russell Westbrook #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Chris Paul
12.30.13 5 years ago
The NBA season has reached the point where teams begin to make their runs, and players start campaigning for individual awards. Upper-tier players will take charge, distance themselves from the pack, and lead their respective teams to new heights.

Here are your top 10 MVP candidates for the 2013-2014 season.

[RELATED: The Top 10 Candidates For NBA Most Improved Player This Season]
[RELATED: The Top 10 Candidates For NBA Defensive Player Of The Year This Season]

*** *** ***

10. STEPHEN CURRY â€“ Golden State Warriors
2013-2014 Averages: 23.4 points, 9.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 44 percent from the field and a 23.33 PER.
Stephen Curry is working great as the main scorer and distributor for a Warriors team with a lot of upside. He is one of the deadliest shooters in the league, but when his shot is not falling he is able to create easy offense for his teammates. Curry is averaging 11 assists in his last five games against an average of 2.6 turnovers. The Warriors are not among the elite teams in the Western Conference, so Curry will more than likely float around the 7-10 spots on this list all season.

9. TONY PARKER â€“ San Antonio Spurs
2013-2013 Averages: 18.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 50 percent from the field and a 19.88 PER.
Tony Parker’s much-heralded efficiency has seen a shocking decrease over the Spurs last five games; he is shooting a pedestrian 45 percent during that period. But Parker is the type of player that will change his approach and start attacking the basket more. He is the motor to this ageless Spurs team, currently sitting at third place in the Western Conference with the ability to surge to the top spot at a moment’s notice. San Antonio will remain a powerhouse in the West for the remainder of the season, but Parker won’t need to post astronomical numbers in the process. Do not expect him to soar up the ranks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#Russell Westbrook#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulDAMIAN LILLARDDimeMagKEVIN DURANTKEVIN LOVELAMARCUS ALDRIDGELeBron JamesPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOKSTEPHEN CURRYTONY PARKER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP