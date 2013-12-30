The Top 10 Candidates For NBA MVP This Season

Here are your top 10 MVP candidates for the 2013-2014 season.
[RELATED: The Top 10 Candidates For NBA Most Improved Player This Season]
[RELATED: The Top 10 Candidates For NBA Defensive Player Of The Year This Season]
*** *** ***
10. STEPHEN CURRY â€“ Golden State Warriors
2013-2014 Averages: 23.4 points, 9.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 44 percent from the field and a 23.33 PER.
Stephen Curry is working great as the main scorer and distributor for a Warriors team with a lot of upside. He is one of the deadliest shooters in the league, but when his shot is not falling he is able to create easy offense for his teammates. Curry is averaging 11 assists in his last five games against an average of 2.6 turnovers. The Warriors are not among the elite teams in the Western Conference, so Curry will more than likely float around the 7-10 spots on this list all season.
9. TONY PARKER â€“ San Antonio Spurs
2013-2013 Averages: 18.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 50 percent from the field and a 19.88 PER.
Tony Parker’s much-heralded efficiency has seen a shocking decrease over the Spurs last five games; he is shooting a pedestrian 45 percent during that period. But Parker is the type of player that will change his approach and start attacking the basket more. He is the motor to this ageless Spurs team, currently sitting at third place in the Western Conference with the ability to surge to the top spot at a moment’s notice. San Antonio will remain a powerhouse in the West for the remainder of the season, but Parker won’t need to post astronomical numbers in the process. Do not expect him to soar up the ranks.
cant have 2 players from the same team. not fair. :-p Either someone is Batman or Robin, pick and choose and move on. haha