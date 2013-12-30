The Top 10 Candidates For NBA MVP This Season

The NBA season has reached the point where teams begin to make their runs, and players start campaigning for individual awards. Upper-tier players will take charge, distance themselves from the pack, and lead their respective teams to new heights.

Here are your top 10 MVP candidates for the 2013-2014 season.

10. STEPHEN CURRY â€“ Golden State Warriors

2013-2014 Averages: 23.4 points, 9.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 44 percent from the field and a 23.33 PER.

Stephen Curry is working great as the main scorer and distributor for a Warriors team with a lot of upside. He is one of the deadliest shooters in the league, but when his shot is not falling he is able to create easy offense for his teammates. Curry is averaging 11 assists in his last five games against an average of 2.6 turnovers. The Warriors are not among the elite teams in the Western Conference, so Curry will more than likely float around the 7-10 spots on this list all season.

