Top 10 Comebacks In NBA History

“He’s incredible. The Broncos gave him NO shot! They don’t believe in him.andare secretly hoping he screws up so they can point their noses up at fans and say ‘I told you so!’ Tim Tebow has the clutch gene. This kid is special.”

Forgive me for getting my Skip Tebow on for just a second but I had to vent. Tim Tebow may not be a great player in the historical sense of the word – we don’t even really need to argue whether he can pass well enough to make it longterm or if he’s simply a fad. Tebow has become the story of the NFL season because he’s done the incredible. He turned a weak Denver team in a probable playoff and division-winning group that has so much confidence trailing in the fourth quarter that teams should probably start thinking about letting them take leads.

We can’t put our finger on how they’ve done it. How much of it is the defense? How much is Tebow? How much is it luck? But one thing is for sure: People love watching it.

The NFL might win the popularity contest, but nothing beats the drama that comes from a last-second shot. Even better, hardly anything can beat the excitement of a team rallying in mere minutes to turn a situation upside down. For fans, the extremes are unbearable. For the NBA, nothing lasts like a comeback. It’s timeless.

So in honor of Tebow – or I guess we’ll say the Broncos to keep everyone happy – here are the top 10 team comebacks in a single game in NBA history: