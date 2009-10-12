Top 10 Fantasy Point Guards In 2009-10

This week we’ll be going through the projected top 10 (and then some) fantasy players for each position during the 2009-10 NBA season. Clearly there’s room for debate here, so speak up if you see something you either agree or don’t agree with.
1. Chris Paul: He’s an absolute stud who shouldn’t go below No. 2 overall this season. Paul helps you just about everywhere and hurts you nowhere. I lied earlier – this is the only place where there is no room for debate.
2. Deron Williams: With talk of his ankle never being 100 percent and recent reports of tendinitis in his right knee, there’s obviously room for concern here. But until he sits out for an extended period of time, feel free to bank on Williams putting up double-doubles on a near-nightly basis.
3. Steve Nash: Though he’s 35, Nash has managed to stay relatively healthy in recent seasons. With the Suns set to go back to a faster style of play, expect his points and assists to see boosts and his incredible percentages to remain intact.
4. Chauncey Billups: His stat lines almost never jump off the page and his field goal percentage leaves a bit to be desired, but Billups is always good for consistent production, with a couple threes, a steal or two and solid free-throw shooting always a given.
5. Jason Kidd: He’s old, creaky and slow, but Kidd is still good for nice all-around production. With Shawn Marion on board, Kidd could have a few more easy opportunities for assists each night.
6. Jose Calderon: He’s finally healthy after battling a nagging hamstring injury all of last season, which means Calderon should be set to approach double-double territory on a frequent basis.
7. Devin Harris: He can play with the best of them and with a more mature roster, Harris could very well build on his production last season. If he can keep his turnovers down he’ll be even more valuable.
8. Jameer Nelson: Don’t sleep on Nelson this season. It appears that he’s healthy again and with Rafer Alston shipped out of town it looks likely that he’ll continue his All-Star caliber play from last season. One potential hurdle is the Magic’s new-look roster, which could take some getting used to.
9. Gilbert Arenas: Agent Zero is almost as mysterious as his nickname. If he’s really healthy, he could finish the season as a top-15 fantasy player. If he encounters trouble again with his knee, all bets are off. Arenas is the epitome of a high risk, high reward player this year.
10. Rajon Rondo: He’ll put up great all-around numbers this season, but with his lack of threes and bad free-throw shooting, it’s hard to put him higher than this.
On the cusp: Monta Ellis, Derrick Rose, Baron Davis, Tony Parker, Russell Westbrook
Rondo should be over Kidd any day…Surprised Tony Parker is on the cusp!
Remember that Calderon gives you an amazing FT percentage as well. I would probably put Gilbert on the top 5, but any sort of skepticism is understandable.
Derrick Rose doesn’t crack the top ten? I doubt that… and I don’t think Calderon has been consistent enough to be that high on your list – and he might lose Bosh this season.
On a separate note, I have Rose and Harris on my keeper team… which one would you hold onto?
@loganlight: Rose is another point guard who is great all-around, but doesn’t hit any threes, which knocks him down a few spots in my book. I think for Calderon his inconsistency was always a minutes or health issue, but we’ll see.
I’d keep Rose.
Tony parker should be higher
he just scores too well for me not to think he’s in top 10
I agree with the list for the most part. I’d think of putting Mo and Bibby up there though. Their assists arent as high as the others, but they can still get steals and hit 3’s.
And Rondo may not hit 3’s, but he’ll get you a boat load of assists and get you the rebound numbers of a small forward.
@loganlight- keep rose.
@dime- arenas should be #4 or higher, he’s gonna get his points and dimes are going to be a career high.
@chriscross: Arenas is likely to hand out plenty of assists since he’s slated to have the ball in his hands very often, but he also recently said “I’m not gonna be a 3-point shooter this year” and is hoping to shoot less than 100 threes this season ([www.washingtontimes.com]). Time will tell how honest he is about that, but even a healthy Arenas without many threes is an Arenas that isn’t as valuable as he used to be.
Come on, give Tony Parker some respect!!
can’t believe he is once again THAT underated…$
I mean, not even in the top 10 ?!
threes are overrated if the star players are only shooting 40% at best. Get back to the old days wit 50% shooting at mid.
@Tom 14, @Pdxballer: TP is certainly a top 10 point guard from a general NBA perspective, but with his lack of threes and unimpressive average steals per game, it’s tough to think of him as a clear-cut top 10 fantasy point guard. With RJ and McDyess now on the squad, Parker’s scoring average could dip back under 20. But he should always be in top 10 discussions about fantasy point guards, no doubt.
Calderon and Kidd are overrated. Sure, assists go along way, especially in head-to-head but 10-14 scoring averages hurt on bad weeks. Kidd could average 8.4 pts a game this season.
Agreed, but I’d take TP or Rose over Rondo…
where is Tony Parker?? and Rondo should be higher than Jose
Damn, Parker gets no respect. Yeah doesnt get a ton of assists but thats not the system they have there. When Duncan and Manu were out last year he was a beast before he hurt is ankle. Guy has a finals MVP, 3 All star games, 10,000+ points, 3,400+ assists, at age 27. Hell of a cusp there Dime.
Nash and Kidd have had amazing careers but they dont have anything left in the tank.
@chitown: Again, this is about FANTASY VALUE… Definitely no disrespect to Parker and all he’s done.
@Obmij76: Wade, Scola, Fernandez, but it depends on your budget.
Any list without tony parker in top 10 is garbage…bring back last season’s Fantasy Doctor!!!!
@Sal and to the rest of the TP fanbase
Can you please go read up on fantasy basketball for dummies before you make a fool out of yourselves? A lot of people fail to segregate fantasy from reality. TP is a great player and I love watching him score at will. However, for fantasy he isn’t a top 10 “point guard”. Here are some of the reasons why…
1. A lot of points do not stack up to much in fantasy.
2. He can’t average 1 steal per game
3. He lacks 3 pointers that you need to have from point guards.
4. His FG% is better than most guards only because he doesn’t shoot any 3s that you need but look at his FT% (ouch).
Have a problem with Kidd and Calderon, both are mid round picks and no where near the top and Kidd is on the decline.
You don’t base your picks on last year’s stats, Rose and Westbrook could both blow up this year and Monta Ellis should also put up good numbers across the board for the Warriors plus Andre Miller should have better FG% numbers and assists on a Blazer squad, even with Blake cutting into his minutes.
Do agree with you on Parker, better NBA player than Fantasy player, NBA player he’s a top 5 PG.
Hi there doc, i found out about your site from my brother who is an avid fan of your articles. I just started playing fantasy basketball this year and I was wondering if you could give me some tips regarding my line-up:
1. Bosh
2. Roy
3. K Martin
4. Ginobili
5. Stephen Jackson
6. Al Horford
7. Green
8. Odom
9. Kirilenko
10. Noah
11. Stuckey
12. Andersen
13. Augustin
Any inputs? Tips? Should i get rid of anyone to improve on other categories? This is a 12-team 9-cat by the way. Thanks doc!
This season I’d put NASH at #2. I’d rather have Rondo than Kidd. No 3’s but STL’s high ass FG% along with scoring.
Also, next yr. Chalmers will be on this list!
He will avg. this season 46% 80% 14 pts 7+ assists, over 120 3’s and a shit load of STL’s. Guy is damn good!
@14 year old fantasy rookie: Welcome to the wonderful world of fantasy basketball! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. From the looks of it, you have a pretty decent team. S-Jack is a bit of an unknown right now, given his current conflict with his team, Ginobili will be a good trade candidate later in the season since he’ll get some unannounced absences to rest for the playoffs and I’m still not sure Stuckey can take that next step toward real productivity. Augustin as your last pick is great and I think he’ll soon make it into your starting 10, and Andersen will help with blocks if you ever slot him into your starting lineup.
You seem solid on threes, blocks and rebounds. Also, you might find that your team is a bit “too good at everything,” which might translate into ups and downs in a head-to-head league. If this happens, you have plenty of good trade bait to strengthen your team in certain areas.
That is BS. EVERY REAL fantasy stat shows KIDD as 2nd best PG in fantasy points. Howevet, evey “prediction” doesn’t even rank Kidd. After seeing Kidd in the preseason. I say it will be the same again. Kidd is going to be Number 2 for this year. Harris wasn’t even top ten in fantasy points. I don’t see him doing any better. Kidd gets the most rebounds, over 2 steals a game, 9 assist, about 10 points and the most blocks for the pgs. Not to mention he had the second highest Assist to turnover ratio which means he does not lose the ball as often as the young guys. I am going with Kidd. YOu was wrong last year about him and after see the preseason I can tell you will be wrong again. Kidd is in the top 5 in steals and assist and Harris could even play a game!!!
what did I tell you about Kidd?