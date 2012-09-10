Top 10 Football Players In The NBA

With football season getting underway yesterday, we are now officially engaged in NFL mode. A multitude of players already showcased their heralded talents (), while others planked under the pressure of their debuts ().

Still, the season is early, so there’s no need for you to consider your fantasy draft a debacle â€“ not yet at least.

With the NBA season looming, you’d have to wonder who would be perfect assets on the gridiron today if they had the chance of gracing the field.

You’ve seen people like Charlie Ward succeed on the collegiate stage. He won the Heisman for Florida State before transitioning into a point guard. You’ve also seen Julius Peppers dabble in basketball for the Tar Heels before ultimately choosing the gridiron.

Of course, there’s a reason why these guys are playing professional basketball and not football. But it’s always fun to imagine what they’d be like in a helmet and pads. So, we decided to rate the 10 players from the NBA who we think would have the best chance to succeed on the NFL stage.

*** *** ***

10. NATE ROBINSON

NFL Comparison: Antonio Cromartie

Nate shouldn’t be ignored as a possible threat in the NFL. He used to play football during his collegiate days at Washington before transitioning into hoops, and possesses a lot of strength at a meager 5-9. Speed coupled with bungees would make Robinson a huge headache as a player in the secondary, especially since he’s so explosive.