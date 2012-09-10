Top 10 Football Players In The NBA

Still, the season is early, so there’s no need for you to consider your fantasy draft a debacle â€“ not yet at least.
With the NBA season looming, you’d have to wonder who would be perfect assets on the gridiron today if they had the chance of gracing the field.
You’ve seen people like Charlie Ward succeed on the collegiate stage. He won the Heisman for Florida State before transitioning into a point guard. You’ve also seen Julius Peppers dabble in basketball for the Tar Heels before ultimately choosing the gridiron.
Of course, there’s a reason why these guys are playing professional basketball and not football. But it’s always fun to imagine what they’d be like in a helmet and pads. So, we decided to rate the 10 players from the NBA who we think would have the best chance to succeed on the NFL stage.
*** *** ***
10. NATE ROBINSON
NFL Comparison: Antonio Cromartie
Nate shouldn’t be ignored as a possible threat in the NFL. He used to play football during his collegiate days at Washington before transitioning into hoops, and possesses a lot of strength at a meager 5-9. Speed coupled with bungees would make Robinson a huge headache as a player in the secondary, especially since he’s so explosive.
9. KENDRICK PERKINS
NFL Comparison: Ray Lewis
The reason I’m throwing Perk on this list is because he’s aggressive, he’s mean, and he’s an enforcer. People are already scared of looking at Perk in general. Imagine you’re on the opposite side of the line and you see him looking at you, ready to tear your head off. I swear, you’re going to go the opposite way or you would probably be smart like me and dive instantly to the ground before he even lays a finger on you. I mean, I’m assuming you guys would want to live right?