Top 10 Former NBA Players In The D-League

When you’re considered a “former NBA player” in the D-League, this is often one of two things: 1) You’re on the 30-something-I-still-want-to-play comeback trail, or 2) You made it for a minute but never really got your shot. Either way, the following 10 players received paychecks with‘s signature and at least one complimentary pair of NBA socks. Now, they’re doing everything they can to try and persuade NBA GMs that they’re worth a second look.

Da’Sean Butler, Austin Toros

Butler was signed by the Spurs in March, but did not appear in any games. After waiving him a couple weeks ago, he has joined the Toros – San Antonio’s D-League affiliate – and is starting to make some noise. If he can prove to GMs that his ACL is fine, then expect him to get called up this season.

Ricky Davis, Maine Red Claws

When work broke that Davis would be joining the D-League, people got excited. And although his production hasn’t been all that great so far, averging just 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals in three games, give Slick Rick some time. The Red Claws are a Celtics affiliate… so keep your fingers crossed.

Gerald Green, Los Angeles D-Fenders

Green popped up in Lakers training camp, and I couldn’t stop thinking about him running the break with Kobe Bryant. Well, things don’t always go as planned. Now with the Lakers’ D-League affiliate, Mitch Kupchak can keep his eye on him and see if he’s worth a flier.

Mike James, TBD

On March 1, 2010, the Wizards bought out James’ contract and waived him – he hasn’t been back since. James played for nine NBA teams in nine seasons, and is one of those guys that you know could come in and run a ball club if asked – kind of like what Kevin Johnson did in Phoenix in 2000 to replace the injured Jason Kidd during the Suns’ playoff run. ESPN.com’s Marc Stein says he’s “still in top shape at 36,” but with guys like Gilbert Arenas and Nate Robinson unemployed, you have to think James’ time has passed.

Damon Jones, TBD

Just before the new year, Stein also reported that Jones would be going the D-League route in hopes of sparking an NBA comeback. And while the self-proclaimed “best shooter in the world” had a forgetful outing in Ohio this summer, he did drop 54 points in Josh Howard’s Celebrity All-Star Game this November. As he awaits to see which D-League team picks him up, it’ll be interesting to see what he does.