Top 10 High School Point Guards of the last 10 Years

For whatever reason, basketball arguments of the “Who’s Better?” ilk get especially heated when it comes to point guards. Maybe it’s because the PG is as close to the quarterback as you can get in basketball, and QB’s are a permanent source of debate. Maybe it’s because PG’s can be so diverse in their styles — attacking, patient, score-first, pass-first — that everybody has their own opinion of what makes a great one. Maybe it’s because PG’s are often the shortest guys on the floor and the closest to “normal person” size, so we most identify with them.
Either way, point guard arguments aren’t just reserved for the NBA. Over on High School Hoop, Jason Jordan ranks the Top 10 high school PG’s of the last decade (Class of 2000-2010), based solely on how good they were on the prep scene.
Naturally, some of the NBA’s top ones make the cut: Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Derrick Rose are represented, right alongside “Where Are They Now?” All-Stars like Omar Cook and Taliek Brown. Check out the Top 10 HERE and let the arguments begin. In the meantime, check out this video of Kentucky freshman Brandon Knight, who cracks the HSH Top 10 out of the Class of 2010.
They forgot Dajuan Wagner if he’s in the past 10 years
Definitely forgot Wagner and Jay Williams. Bassy sick in high school. There were quite a few guys they left out.
john wall with a sick 360 layup between defenders in yesterdays scrimmage
Marcus Taylor had a whole lot of hype too.
Guys Wagner wasnt a pg he was an AI type SG with no passing skills at all. And Gay Williams was from the 98-99 class of HS pgs. But if u want a dukie in there Duhon was pretty good in HS.
list of “top players” are always ricky but tj ford at willowridge high in tx were literally more popular than the rockets. he won slam dunk to the beach 2x. they won 74 of there last 75 games against top tier comp in texas. 2 state title. he damn near avg a triple double his senior yr 14ppg 10 ast & 8+ steals a game as a senior
DaJuan Wagner was NOT a point guard and Jay Williams graduated in 1999. TJ wasn’t as dominant on the AAU circuit as he was against HS guys who weren’t as good.
UMMMMMMM HOW ABOUT MONTA ELLIS…. guy scored like 70 in a game i think and avg’d like 35 a game i think or close to it….. and ps SAD as it is to say but BASSY also shuld b included….. at the time he was the best high school baller in the country ………….and is it me or is it that john wall’s stats in high school dont look all that great 22 5 and 5 is nice….. but come on ?? to be on the top ten list??? over monta and bassy
This list is missing: Bassy, Lance, Monta Ellis… I’m sure there are others but those three seem the biggest to me…
Telfair wasn’t even the top PG in his class! He had a lot of hype and was good but being from NY and having hype helped. Monta Ellis did NOT avg 35 in hs!!!
@scoutsinc yea your right he averaged 38 pts and 7 assist
Monta Ellis wasn’t a fucking Point guard. Lou Williams should be on this list son was HELL in HS. Duhon was AMAZING in HS. Telfair was a beast. Dajuan Wagner doesn’t belong anywhere near anything that says the word point guard. He was gilbert arenas minus the athleticism.