Top 10 High School Point Guards of the last 10 Years

For whatever reason, basketball arguments of the “Who’s Better?” ilk get especially heated when it comes to point guards. Maybe it’s because the PG is as close to the quarterback as you can get in basketball, and QB’s are a permanent source of debate. Maybe it’s because PG’s can be so diverse in their styles — attacking, patient, score-first, pass-first — that everybody has their own opinion of what makes a great one. Maybe it’s because PG’s are often the shortest guys on the floor and the closest to “normal person” size, so we most identify with them.

Either way, point guard arguments aren’t just reserved for the NBA. Over on High School Hoop, Jason Jordan ranks the Top 10 high school PG’s of the last decade (Class of 2000-2010), based solely on how good they were on the prep scene.

Naturally, some of the NBA’s top ones make the cut: Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Derrick Rose are represented, right alongside “Where Are They Now?” All-Stars like Omar Cook and Taliek Brown. Check out the Top 10 HERE and let the arguments begin. In the meantime, check out this video of Kentucky freshman Brandon Knight, who cracks the HSH Top 10 out of the Class of 2010.