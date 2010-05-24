Top 10 Highlight-Makers Still in the NBA Playoffs

There really isn’t much separating Shannon Brown from Nate Robinson. Both are built like football players on the basketball court, both are short for their natural position, but both make up for that lack of height with explosive athleticism.
Nate and Shannon are also both free agents this summer, and in their current roles as “highlight” players — i.e. easy to overrate because they pop up on YouTube on a regular basis — need those big plays to stick in the minds of GM’s as they look for long-term security in the League. While Nate is scrounging for garbage time minutes as the Celtics get closer to the NBA Finals, Shannon helped his cause in Sunday’s Lakers/Suns game thanks to a Jordan-esque follow dunk off a missed free throw. But do Shannon and Nate crack the list of Top 10 highlight-makers (dunks, circus shots, blocks, dimes, game-winners) still active in the postseason?
1. Dwight Howard
The monster dunks haven’t been as easy to come by lately, but Dwight is still good for sending somebody’s shot (2.6 bpg vs. Boston) to the popcorn man.
2. Kobe Bryant
Still the No. 1 option if you need a game-winner, Kobe is a walking clinic in creative moves to get buckets.
3. Shannon Brown
He’s like the NBA version of a kick returner. Fearless going into the teeth of a defense, and although he’ll only pop off a big play occasionally, it can change the momentum of a game when he does.
4. Rajon Rondo
Take a point guard, give him hands the size of Dr. J’s, and you get a slew of fake behind-the-back moves and Sidney Deane-like buckets.
5. Vince Carter
Always a staple on the highlight reel. But about that “Playing the biggest game of his life” thing … No comment …
6. Tony Allen
His landings are still scary, but the lift-off, flight and finish are things of beauty.
7. Amar’e Stoudemire
Few players can score at the rim with as much power and finesse.
8. Jason Richardson
He’s been more of a shooter than a finisher this postseason, but don’t sleep on his above-the-rim game.
9. Ray Allen
More likely to make the highlight reel with a game-winning dagger, but ask Dwight: Ray can still throw it down on you.
10. Steve Nash
Arguably the game’s most accurate pinpoint passer is still finding the impossible angles (14.3 apg vs. L.A.) and making improbable shots.
how the hell is Nate built like a football player on the basketball court?
and i’m pretty sure Shannon Brown would mop the floor with Nate if they threw down.
Have you seen Nate? Dude is ripped, and he played college football.
That Kobe pic above made me do a double-take. At first, I thought that was Marquis Daniels with his Predator-looking braids…”WTF is Marquis Daniels doing on a ‘Top 10 Highlight Makers’ list??!!”
I swear, Kobe takes some of the strangest photoshoot pics that I ever seen.
thanks for the reminder dime! I almost forgot about this!
That was close!pheww!!!
shannon brown is not chris brown he ain’t slappin up no1…nate would eat him alive..watch how nate had carmelo anthony back pedaling across msg back in the day
Ok in a fight i’d give it to Nate, cuz that dudes a pit bull. In a dunk contest I’m givin it Shannon. That dudes bunnies are one of a kind. Highlight wise, I’m givin it to J. Rich. Best dunker in the playoffs. Woulda been Vince five seasons ago
Ok in a fight i’d give it to Nate, cuz that dudes a pit bull. In a dunk contest I’m givin it Shannon. That dudes bunnies are one of a kind. Highlight wise, I’m givin it to J. Rich. Best dunker in the playoffs. Woulda been Vince five seasons ago.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
lol boomshakalaka – like Badger said, nate played football at udub.
@5 – are u seriously gonna say shannon is going to win nate in the dunk off… like how many dunk offs does nate have to win to get some credit
shiiit, i stand corrected
nate only wins dunk contests because hes a midget, ppl still cant get over the novelty of that.
@Cal
Didn’t Shannon already lose to Nate in a dunk contest? They both got ups, lets not forget Nate is like 5’9 and flying high.