Counting Down The Top 10 Moments From NBA Christmas Day: 2-1

The NBA isn’t like other professional sports in North America; they play on Christmas. Not only do they play, but the games on the national holiday signal a focal point for most NBA observers and double as the day when it’s finally appropriate to take stock of the first quarter of the NBA season. With Christmas approaching this week, we thought it would make sense to count down the 10 biggest Christmas Day moments in NBA history, culminating in our top two choices on Christmas Even 2014. That’s today, and here they are…

2. Bernard King scores 60 points in Christmas Day loss to the New Jersey Nets

He had 40 at half, and it seemed like he could hit whatever he threw up, particularly from his go-to spot on the left block:

But for all of Bernard King’s scoring prowess on Christmas Day, 1984, the Knicks were unable to muster offense anywhere else. A Nets team spearheaded by the trio of Michael Ray Richardson (36 points), Mike Gimski (27) and Kevin Ransey (24), beat New York, 120-116, despite Bernard King’s all-time Christmas Day scoring mark of 60 points.

Stilll, Bernard’s performance was one for the ages, and kept Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden dialed in to see just how many the sweet-shooting forward would score. King finished 19-for-30 from the field and 22-of-26 from the free throw line. The fact he scored so many without attempting a single three-pointer shows you how much the game has changed since 1984.

At the time of the scoring outburst, it was an MSG record:

There’s a contemporary Knicks forward with a similarly smooth mid-range game who is playing on a dreadful Knicks team this season. Carmelo Anthony bested King’s scoring record at MSG by a Knicks player last season when he dropped 62 (Kobe has a 61-point game at the Basketball Mecca). At least ‘Melo won the game against the then-Bobcats. Knicks fans are hoping Anthony won’t end up like King, who was one of Anthony’s NBA idols as a kid. Bernard never really won while scoring insane amounts of points (he led the NBA in PPG that season with 32.9) for those early and mid 1980s Knicks squads.

Lifelong Knicks fan Spike Lee will always remember exactly where he was when King torched New Jersey for 60 on Christmas Day:

