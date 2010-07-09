Top 10 Most Ridiculous LeBron James Rumors

If you’ve turned on a television, been on the Internet or even (gasp) picked up a newspaper this week, you know how crazy “The Decision” has become. And with a million and one rumors floating out there about LeBron James, we decided to boil it down to the Top 10 most ridiculous ones. Not necessarily because they’re not true, but just that these things are being reported. You’ve be warned…
10. Source: @TurnerSportsEJ
5 sources tell me LeBron is still undecided about breakfast, but a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit is a strong possibility
9. Source: @iamdiddy
Breaking news!!! LeBron signs with the Knicks!! I just saw him leaving the knicks owners house!!! He lives next door to me! Let’s go NYC
He followed that up with: Im only jokin!!! I always wanted to start a twitter rumor!! He’s goin to miami! My second home! Lol le
8. Source: @alanhahn
By the way, it should be noted that Jay-Z owns a home in Greenwich, Conn. Just saying…
7. Source: Ric Bucher
Ric Bucher alerted ESPN that LeBron James was flying to Miami on Wednesday night to meet with Heat president Pat Riley, but quickly killed the report when another source stated he was in Akron.
LeBron was actually playing softball in Ohio tonight, which might make just as much sense as him flying to Miami. Any way you slice it, ESPN’s reporters are likely going to be kept on a very short leash on Wednesday, so as not to spoil the surprise coming our way at 9:10 p.m.
6. Source: UsMagazine.com
LeBron James has rented six cabanas at the W Hotel South Beach this weekend to celebrate his team decision, two sources confirm to UsMagazine.com.
That adds more fuel to the fire that James, 25, will announce he’s joining the Miami Heat Thursday night, as several insiders told ESPN this morning. (He’s still confirmed to attend NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s Saturday-night wedding to former MTV VJ LaLa Vazquez in NYC.)
5. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer
The Bath Township Police Department has extra squad cars ready to patrol in the neighborhood of LeBron James on Thursday night.
“Whether we get loads of happy fans or unhappy fans showing up outside his home, we will be prepared to keep the traffic moving,” chief Michael McNeeley said. It’s looking more and more like LeBron is off to Miami, meaning those police officers may have some real work on their hands tonight.
4. Source: @FisolaNYDN
Now we now why Donnie thanked Isiah Thomas at press conference. Knicks sent Zeke to Akron to make one last pitch for LeBron.
3. Source: @jalenrose
#NBA Sources tell me that Jay-Z just purchased 2 courtside tickets to the Miami Heat home games this season..(hmmm)
2. Source: Kix and the City
I often say that you can tell a lot about a person by their shoes and while much of the media is feverishly searching for inside leads to LeBron’s decision, I’ll just take a look at his sneakers. With that said, LeBron was spotted rocking a pair of Miami Heat Nike Air Penny 2s at his camp this week, just days before “The Decision.” Coincidence? If so, it would be one crazy coincidence. I guess we’ll all just have to wait and see at 9pm tonight.
1. Source: Dime office Magic 8-Ball
Knicks: “Can’t Say Now”
Heat: “No Doubt About It”
Cavs: “No”
Knicks: “No”
What’s the craziest thing you’ve heard all day?
