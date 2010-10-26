Top 10 NBA Fantasy Basketball Bold Predictions In 2010-11

What fun is it to stay fully grounded in reality? This is, after all, “fantasy” basketball. Though it’s usually wise to keep the reins away from your imagination when you’re drafting and managing your teams, it doesn’t hurt to at least ponder extreme possibilities to test the ceilings and floors of certain players. Below is the result of this exercise, in the form of 10 bold predictions. This list isn’t necessarily what I think will happen â€“ it’s just a rundown of uber-pessimistic and -optimistic scenarios that could become reality when all is said and done this year.

1. LeBron James will average a triple-double and be the No. 1 fantasy player

This is a sexy proposition, and one that has certainly crossed the mind of every fantasy basketball fan out there. The reasoning is simple: better teammates mean freedom for James to focus less on scoring and morph into the Magic Johnson-esque player he was always meant to be, which means more rebounds and assists. If he plays with as much intensity as he showed in Cleveland (save for those mysteriously forgettable playoff games) and plays as many minutes, this is even easier to imagine. With an apparent vendetta to make all his critics eat crow this season, you have to figure James is coming into this season with plenty of egomaniacal motivation to fuel and propel him into the history books.

2. Gilbert Arenas will regain top 40 status

Not many players have burned fantasy owners as badly as Hibachi has. The dude used to be a fantasy stud until his knee and brain both imploded. Though John Wall‘s addition to the Wizards is widely seen as a negative for Arenas’ value, there’s a brighter side to his newfound job as starting SG: he won’t have to handle the ball as often (fewer assists but fewer turnovers), which will free him up to take better shots (higher field-goal percentage) and grow into the ultimate spot-up shooter (more threes). Besides, it’s not like the Wizards are rife with offensive weapons this season. With affections for Agent Zero so low, it seems like a prime opportunity for him to surprise everyone and turn in one of his best seasons in a long time.

3. Elton Brand will work himself back into all fantasy starting lineups

He’s been thoroughly disappointing since he joined the Sixers, thanks mostly to an inability to regain his athleticism. But coach Doug Collins seems intent on helping Brand return to being the player he once was, and with Samuel Dalembert out of town, the opening for a return to form has never been wider. Brand still shoots the ball well and offers a solid mix of steals and blocks, and with a starting gig and plenty of minutes set to fall into his lap, he’s in for a step in the right direction.

4. Derrick Rose will average 1.5+ threes and 1+ steals a game

The biggest knock on Rose’s fantasy value has always been his inability to hit threes or steal balls, relegating him to nothing more than a better version of Tony Parker â€“ and in fantasy terms, that’s not a compliment. But with reports that Rose has worked hard on his three-point shooting and defense this summer, along with the pick-and-roll game he’ll have with Carlos Boozer, fantasy owners have reason to be optimistic that 2010-11 is the season when he’ll finally turn the corner into true fantasy stardom.

5. Yao Ming, Greg Oden and Andrew Bynum will combine to miss 82+ games

These are three of the best centers in fantasy basketball â€“ when healthy. The rub is, of course, that these are also three of the unhealthiest players in the NBA. The hope that these three guys will suddenly become portraits of health this season is fool’s gold at best. Adding their DNPs over the last two seasons, Yao, Oden and Bynum have averaged a combined 89 missed games per season. Go ahead â€“ cross your fingers, make offerings to various fantasy basketball gods and think happy thoughts as you draft them. Just make sure you don’t bank on them to anchor a center spot on your fantasy squads for too long.

6. Darren Collison will finish the season as a top eight fantasy point guard

This kid made serious waves in fantasy leagues last season when CP3 went down. He averaged around 19/4/9 along with a three and 1.4 steals per game in 37 games as a starter. True, he also averaged 4.1 turnovers during those games, but after a full season and some more maturity under his belt, that number will shrink. He’s no longer stuck behind Paul and is set to take full control of the Pacers as their starting point guard, which is all kinds of mouth-watering for fantasy owners. While it’s tough to see him replicating those lines in New Orleans on a consistent basis, numbers in the neighborhood of 17/4/8 along with plenty of threes, steals and rock-solid shooting percentages, not to mention a high ceiling, could put Collison in some high-and-mighty fantasy company.

7. Mario Chalmers will be a stud

The script that the Miami Heat have written has everything in place for Chalmers to duplicate what Rajon Rondo has done in Boston â€“ grow into a role as the young point guard on a team with three big-time stars. He’s already shown that he’s adequate at hitting threes and racking up steals in limited minutes, and with a roster that can finally instill some confidence and finish more plays, Chalmers has a real shot at surprising fantasy leagues this season. He won’t bear nearly as much pressure as he did in his first two seasons in the League, and will find himself being asked to pass the ball off to his skilled teammates and hit the open shots they create â€“ a recipe for a potentially dazzling fantasy feast.

8. Jeremy Lin will be the waiver-wire yo-yo of the year

Lin’s story has read like something of a fairy tale so far, and now he finds himself playing for a coach that loves to find ways to make seemingly irrelevant players very relevant â€“ in front of his hometown nonetheless. Add to this his status as the only true backup point guard behind Stephen Curry (though he’ll have to contend with Reggie Williams for minutes), and Lin should have his shot at contributing wherever he can for the Warriors. He’s overcome some big odds so far, and the table might be set for Lin to go on some hot streaks and put up usable fantasy numbers throughout the season.

9. Steve Nash will bow out of the Top 20

There are a few things working against the 36-year-old Nash this season: his age, Hedo Turkoglu and Amar’e Stoudemire‘s absence. The first threat is obvious, and while he’s done a good job of escaping time’s awful grip up until now, it’s difficult to see him pulling off this magic for much longer. It seems like the Suns’ coaching staff know this, too â€“ just look at his minutes, which have been in steady decline for the past five seasons. Turkoglu’s arrival is great for his own fantasy value, since he seems to be a near-perfect cog for the Suns’ system, but he’s also set to cut into the ball-handling duties that have been unquestionably Nash’s up until now, which could prevent the perennial first-rounder from being the double-double machine we’ve become so accustomed to. The cherry on top of this cloud of pessimism is the absence of Stoudemire. Nash no longer has one of the best finishers in the league at his disposal, which will be another downer for his assists. His stellar shooting should remain intact, but it appears that the good times are nearing an end for the likable point guard.

10. Tyreke Evans will disappoint you

Some fantasy owners will write Evans in as a Top 15 fantasy player in this year’s drafts, but that’s madness. Here’s what we know: he put up great overall stats in his rookie season, but showed that he doesn’t accumulate a ton of threes or steals, which makes it hard to overlook his propensity for turning the ball over. Also, DeMarcus Cousins, who is the Kings’ next big project, will be granted plenty of attention from the team’s coaching staff, which could mean fewer shots for Evans. And even if you don’t think any of this is really going to weigh Evans down, ask yourself this: Does he really have much more room to grow before he hits his fantasy-basketball ceiling? If you think that’s a ludicrous proposition, just look at the likes of Rose, whose second-year fantasy value didn’t really budge much from his solid rookie campaign, mostly because he wasn’t able to dish out more assists or hit more threes. Add to all this reports that he won’t be handling the ball as much this season, along with his early case of plantar fasciitis this preseason, and there’s a lot to be wary of here. Evans is a safe bet to be one of the 40 best fantasy assets this season, but anything beyond that is wishful thinking.

