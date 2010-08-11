There is a lot to look forward to this upcoming NBA season. After the biggest free agent period ever and all of the new exciting rookies ready to play, you’re going to need a program to figure out all the new faces in new places. With the Lakers going for a three-peat and the super trio in Miami, there are more than enough storylines to keep fans entertained. And now that the NBA schedule has been released, here are the Top 10 NBA Games To Watch This Season.

October 26th: Miami at Boston

As the first regular season game for the new “Big Three,” a lot of questions are out about how well LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade can gel together. It’s fitting that they open things up against the last high-profile “Big Three” in Boston. With the Celtics’ addition of Shaq and Jermaine O’Neal, this is a possible Eastern Conference Finals preview on opening night.

November 10th: Golden State at New York

After years of double-double production, the Knicks decided to pass on keeping All-Star David Lee in New York. As one of the few bright spot for the Knicks in recent years, this matchup at the Garden will be a special one. It also gives Knicks fans a chance to see if Amar’e Stoudemire is worth the extra $20 million.

November 15th: L.A. Clippers at New Jersey

Each team has a roster full of young talent, and the battle between Eric Gordon and Terrence Williams should be fun to watch. Also, who doesn’t want to watch the battle in the post between Blake Griffin and Derrick Favors? That matchup should give us a glimpse into the future of the power forward position.

November 20th: Milwaukee at Oklahoma City

These two teams improved at a drastic rate last season. This game also features two of the best youngsters in the League with Kevin Durant and Brandon Jennings always putting on a show. It will be entertaining to see how these teams measure up this year.

December 2nd: Miami at Cleveland

It’s safe to say that LeBron has very little love in the city of Cleveland right now. This will be his first appearance at the Q since leaving the Cavs for Miami. It will be extremely interesting to see just how the Cavs welcome back their former King.

December 8th: Washington at Sacramento

It will be a battle of two former teammates who are both strong candidates for Rookie of the Year, when John Wall‘s Wizards take on DeMarcus Cousins‘ Kings. Add to the story that last year’s Rookie of the Year (Tyreke Evans) will also be participating in the game, and you can see the future of the League performing before your eyes.

January 15th: Miami at Chicago

With D-Wade deciding to not sign with his hometown team, the Bulls had to go back to the drawing board to improve their roster. Most feel the Bulls have made drastic improvements from last year’s team. With rising stars Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, along with the addition of Carlos Boozer, the Bulls have a chance to add their name to the list of true Eastern Conference contenders.

January 17th: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers

After surprising many and pushing the Lakers to six games in the first round of the playoffs last year, the Thunder are out to prove it was no fluke. With KD solidifying himself as one of the game’s elite, he has a chance to measure himself (and his team) against Kobe and the defending champs.

January 30th: Boston at L.A. Lakers

It’s always interesting to see future Hall of Fame players suit up for the rivals of the team where they earned their glory. Seeing Shaq in a Celtics uniform with this rivalry heating back up, will just add more fuel to the fire. Kobe has proven he can win it all without the big fella, and he will be looking to put an exclamation point on that fact.

February 9th: Chicago at Utah

It basically seems like the old Jazz verses the new Jazz. This offseason, Chicago acquired Kyle Korver, Ronnie Brewer and Boozer from Utah. Add to the mix the battle at point guard with Deron Williams and D-Rose, and you have a must-see game.

What do you think? What games are you most excited to watch this season?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.