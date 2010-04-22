Top 10 NBA Plays of the Year Dominated by Josh Smith and the Atlanta Hawks



This morning we got an email from the NBA touting their new video of the “Top 10 Plays of 2009-10.” Naturally, we opened it up immediately to see what plays made it into the mix. A bunch of ones that you’d expect are in there (like the crazy business that Stephen Curry gave to the Birdman), including all of the Hawks‘ game-winners.

And we know they’re going all NBA plays, not just dunks, but it definitely seems like some of THESE should be in the Top 10 and the list seems to be missing some of these as well.

Check it out after the jump and let us know what plays should be in or out of the Top 10…