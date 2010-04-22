Top 10 NBA Plays of the Year Dominated by Josh Smith and the Atlanta Hawks

This morning we got an email from the NBA touting their new video of the “Top 10 Plays of 2009-10.” Naturally, we opened it up immediately to see what plays made it into the mix. A bunch of ones that you’d expect are in there (like the crazy business that Stephen Curry gave to the Birdman), including all of the Hawks‘ game-winners.
And we know they’re going all NBA plays, not just dunks, but it definitely seems like some of THESE should be in the Top 10 and the list seems to be missing some of these as well.
Check it out after the jump and let us know what plays should be in or out of the Top 10…
Manu’s behind the back pass was sick, but him knocking KG on his ass is my #1. I can’t believe a Kobe bank shot is on there, yet alone at #3. That’s NBA.com for you.
Block of the year maxiel on shannon brown.
I’m biased, but that should have been on there.
[www.youtube.com]
Anyone else surprised that Lebron isnt on this…generally NBA.com puts him as number 1 for just making a shot
Sundiata’s buzzer beater was nice and all…but #1? It’s a pretty run of the mill buzzer beater except for the fact he’s a D-League call up…which doesn’t really make the play itself any more amazing. It really shouldn’t even be in the top 10 IMO
The Steph Curry fake and JR Smith 360 alley-oop should have been 1-2. I understand that buzzer beaters are exciting, but other than Josh Smith’s, they were all just 3s. Seen it. Boring.
Maxiel’s block on Brown definitely should have been on here.
i dont think number 9 (the heat play) should have been on there. wheres derrick rose’s huge dunk on dragic??????
The Sudianta buzzer beater is by far the #1 play of the season…..if they would have showed the build up to that play y’all would agree. That would have been a huge shot for anybody, but the fact that he had just called up from the D-League and hadn’t even practiced with Utah at that point is amazing.