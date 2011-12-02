Top 10 NBA Point Guards in the Game Today

This has been the week of the point guard. With all the Rajon Rondo trade talk, Chris Paul trade talk, Rondo-for-Paul trade talk, and Deron Williams planning to opt out of his Nets deal, point guards have dominated the NBA landscape.

One of the most heated arguments of the week was over who would you rather have, Rondo or CP3? With that in mind, I decided to rank my Top 10 point guards in the NBA right now.

These rankings are about who is the best. Straight up. Not who’s the best fantasy player or who has the most long-term potential. This is about who I’d pick for my NBA squad if I had a game tonight: