Top 10 NBA Prospects Remaining In The NCAA Tournament

10. John Henson – PF, 6-10, Sophomore, UNC
BEST FITS: Phoenix, New Jersey, Toronto
I’m not a huge fan of Henson. He doesn’t really have a position and you can’t count on him to make good decisions or get buckets offensively. But he’s on this list because of his freakish length and amazing defensive potential. For a good team, Henson could be a fantastic defensive weapon.
9. Kawhi Leonard – SF, 6-7, Sophomore, San Diego State
BEST FITS: Anyone
I doubt Leonard ever becomes a star – in fact, there may not be a surefire All-Star in this entire Draft – but he’s athletic, plays hard and is a good defender. Whenever I get the chance to watch him, he seems to always score within the flow of the offense. Good news for him, he has the look of a guy who could be a great role player on a championship-level team.
8. Jimmer Fredette – SG, 6-2, Senior, BYU
BEST FITS: Charlotte, Utah, Toronto
We all know what and who he is by now. It’s really not even worth arguing on his NBA prospects. He is the best offensive player in the country. Period. Yet, he is terrible on defense. He will be able to score in the NBA because around 70 percent of his offense comes in isolations and he can shoot off-the-dribble just as well as off-the-catch. Now, he just needs to hope he latches on somewhere that fits.
7. Terrence Jones – PF, 6-8, Freshman, Kentucky
BEST FITS: Phoenix, New Orleans, Milwaukee
Jones is a tweener. But for once, that term is used in a good way. He will need to be surrounded by other players that can make up for some of his weaknesses. Stick him next to a great point guard or get him out in the open court, and Jones will be able to make some things happen. He’s not a great one-on-one player, so his strength as an offensive player will probably be playing off others.
6. Brandon Knight – PG, 6-3, Freshman, Kentucky
BEST FITS: Cleveland, Charlotte, Houston
Knight came in with a ton of hype, disappointed, and has now rebounded to get back into the middle of the Lottery. Always a scoring guard, Knight has the skills to average 15 or so points a game in the NBA. The best part about him is that he doesn’t always need the ball in his hands to produce.
by now everyone has seen that performance by kyrie irving on thursday night this guy is scary good and he’s not even 100 percent i dont want to talk crazy and put a freshman point guard into the hall of fame but he is really something this guy is the best player in the draft by far i like barnes but i think of deng type player when i see him kyrie is ur franchise cornerstone
Kyrie is NBA ready…maybe not starter ready, but he’s ready to contribute. He has a poise about him that you don’t see with a lot of point guards on the college level, and he’s only played in a handful of games. Draft him, give him a couple years to develop more at the NBA level with NBA coaching, and you’re looking at a solid starter, at worst.
Chandler Parsons is a problem. A top 5 draft pick that does everything on the court. Reminds me of Tayshun Prince a lot. When the combine is done, the NBA GMs that are worth their pay will have him very high on their list. Top 5 talent for this draft, but unless Florida goes to the chip he wont get the hype. You guys writing all that crap about Jimmer F. when he is clearly a Dana Barros/Abdul Rauf clone. The true baller in that game vs BYU was Parsons. 6’10 SF with range and all around skill.
@ the first two posters on K.Irving, im not saying he will be a scrub, but right now he looks like Mo Williams/Aaron Brooks at best. That nonsense about being CP3 like is just flat out disrespectful. Comparing him to the best PG and a top 5 player in the NBA is just reckless writing. Kid can ball no doubt. May even have an allstar game or two in him. But the NBA is loaded at the toughest position to play (PG) so no team has time to sit and let him develope. If he aint ready (and i dont think he is) then he needs to stay another year or two. Unfortunately as u can see with Singler and others before him, Coach K doesnt help kids better their game over time. They just learn his system better.
Uhhh saying this about Derrick Williams,”if he were just a little taller, or a slightly better shooter, he might be the first overall pick in the Draft”. Umm the kid shoots 60% from 3pt range….What else do you want him to do? Shoot 98% from the free throw line and 87% from the field? Probably the worst assessment I’ve ever seen on here.