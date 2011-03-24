Top 10 NBA Prospects Remaining In The NCAA Tournament

While the star power of this year’s NBA Draft is almost completely absent, the NCAA Tournament still allows us the chance to look at many of the guys who will hear their names called early this summer. And after looking at the Top 10 NBA Prospects in the NCAA Tournament last week, here are the 10 best still alive in the Big Dance and where they’d best fit in the League.

10. John Henson – PF, 6-10, Sophomore, UNC

BEST FITS: Phoenix, New Jersey, Toronto

I’m not a huge fan of Henson. He doesn’t really have a position and you can’t count on him to make good decisions or get buckets offensively. But he’s on this list because of his freakish length and amazing defensive potential. For a good team, Henson could be a fantastic defensive weapon.

9. Kawhi Leonard – SF, 6-7, Sophomore, San Diego State

BEST FITS: Anyone

I doubt Leonard ever becomes a star – in fact, there may not be a surefire All-Star in this entire Draft – but he’s athletic, plays hard and is a good defender. Whenever I get the chance to watch him, he seems to always score within the flow of the offense. Good news for him, he has the look of a guy who could be a great role player on a championship-level team.

8. Jimmer Fredette – SG, 6-2, Senior, BYU

BEST FITS: Charlotte, Utah, Toronto

We all know what and who he is by now. It’s really not even worth arguing on his NBA prospects. He is the best offensive player in the country. Period. Yet, he is terrible on defense. He will be able to score in the NBA because around 70 percent of his offense comes in isolations and he can shoot off-the-dribble just as well as off-the-catch. Now, he just needs to hope he latches on somewhere that fits.

7. Terrence Jones – PF, 6-8, Freshman, Kentucky

BEST FITS: Phoenix, New Orleans, Milwaukee

Jones is a tweener. But for once, that term is used in a good way. He will need to be surrounded by other players that can make up for some of his weaknesses. Stick him next to a great point guard or get him out in the open court, and Jones will be able to make some things happen. He’s not a great one-on-one player, so his strength as an offensive player will probably be playing off others.

6. Brandon Knight – PG, 6-3, Freshman, Kentucky

BEST FITS: Cleveland, Charlotte, Houston

Knight came in with a ton of hype, disappointed, and has now rebounded to get back into the middle of the Lottery. Always a scoring guard, Knight has the skills to average 15 or so points a game in the NBA. The best part about him is that he doesn’t always need the ball in his hands to produce.