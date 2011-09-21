Basketball historians and old heads must have mixed feelings about YouTube . On one hand, the ultimate On Demand channel gives them access to every piece of NBA footage that’s locked away in some vault. But at the same time, it’s going to warp history. There’s no question in that. Players who weren’t all that get complimented as if they were All-Stars, and some of them last longer in our collective search engines than they should.is the ultimate NBA journeyman and his name will forever live on from inside the Internet TV.is another YouTube success story. There’s a ying and a yang to this, a white and black.

At the same time, sometimes YouTube can come to transcend even the players. John Wall‘s celebrity in high school was directly attached to having the greatest high school mixtape ever (nearly 5.7 million views), and now our cover boy Aquille Carr is using the fame he got from one highlight tape (over two million views) to drive himself up the 2013 rankings.

You almost have to really suck to be in the NBA and not have at least one YouTube clip/highlight devoted to you (Jacque Vaughn even has a mix). But a few players stand above the rest. Here are the top 10 NBA YouTube All-Stars.

***

10. CARMELO ANTHONY

*about 13,000 results

Most Popular: Choking The Machine

While he certainly isn’t going to crack an ankle breakers mix too often or do anything besides his typical “put it down ever so quickly with two hands” dunk, ‘Melo has enough big game and clutch shot performances over the years to fill up any mixtape.



