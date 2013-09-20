The Top 10 Plays From MVP Winner Candace Parker’s Season

Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks is the WNBA MVP for the 2013 season, it was announced Thursday. She’s the fifth player (along with Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Lauren Jackson) in league history to win the award more than once. The 6-4 forward averaged 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists as the Sparks racked up the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Parker narrowly edged out Maya Moore and rookie sensation Elena Delle Donne in the voting, and added the trophy to her 2008 MVP (when she also won the Rookie of the Year) as well as this year’s All-Star Game MVP. Los Angeles went 24-10 this year, but lost Game 1 of the playoffs against Phoenix, 86-75. Parker, however, still went for 28 points and eight boards.

To celebrate the newest MVP, check out the top 10 plays of her season, including a couple of sick dimes and one LeBron-like chase-down block.

