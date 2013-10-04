The Top 10 Returning College Basketball Players This Season

Can you smell that? It’s the smell of college basketball. Aswould say: IT’S BACK BABY! While the Class of 2014 has garnered most of the hype for this season, there is still plenty of talent returning to the college hardwood this season. Forget the likes of, etc. Enter names like, and more.

These 10 players will be making an impact this season, while making you forget the Class of 2014 existed.

*** *** ***

10. C.J. FAIR

F, Senior, Syracuse

In Syrcause’s Final Four contest against Michigan, C.J. Fair showed why he’s ready to put the Orange on his shoulders this season. Fair put up 22 points and grabbed six boards in the 61-56 loss to Michigan, but showed that Syracuse nation has much to look forward to this season. Fair will no longer be accompanied by the likes of Michael Carter-Williams, Brandon Triche and James Southerland. Coming off a junior year that saw Fair average 14.5 PPG and 7.0 RPG, he will have more opportunities to have the ball during his senior season. Even though he led Syracuse in scoring last season, this season will give Fair more opportunity to prove his worth. He’ll have to carry the load, especially with a depleted roster with no proven scores. Syracuse is always a program that tends to stick around when the Madness of March rolls around. Expect C.J. Fair to be leading his Orange into the NCAA Tournament this season.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

9. JAMES MICHAEL McADOO

F, Junior, North Carolina

Remember when Harrison Barnes was touted as the next Kobe Bryant? Yeah, me too. Then Barnes underperformed during his time at UNC and quickly those comparisons faded to black. This scenario reminds me of James Michael McAdoo’s current situation at UNC. McAdoo put up solid numbers last season (14.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG) but he didn’t take that huge quantum leap that everyone else expected from him. McAdoo had a Second Team All-ACC season, which is good, but everyone expected great from him.

Returning for his junior season, this will be the second time that McAdoo has forgone the NBA Draft and returned for another season with Roy Williams and the Tar Heels. McAdoo’s stock fell from lottery pick to barely a first-round pick over the course of last season. Shooting 37.9 percent in 12 games versus NCAA Tournament teams isn’t something that improves draft stock. The talent in the NBA will be more superior than what’s seen in the NCAA Tournament. McAdoo made a good decision by coming back for another year. With that being said, McAdoo has a lot to prove to doubters out there. This season will prove if he can finally step up to the plate and become the player everyone expected him to become. Watch for him to refine his game and come back as the player that everyone expected him to be.