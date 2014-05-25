The Top 10 Rihanna Moments Of The Playoffs

is a huge basketball fan, and she’s been at a bunch of games so far in these playoffs. Here are her top 10 moments.

*** *** ***

10. Showing up with her new hairdo.

Rihanna has created her own subplot in these playoffs. Will she show up to tonight’s game? What will she wear? Who will she sit with? Will she fraternize with the players during stoppages in play? She surprised all of us during the Clippers-Thunder series by showing up at Staples in a new pink hairdo, and did not shy away from the attention:

9. Take a selfie, break a phone.

At another Clippers game earlier in the series, Rihanna sat with Los Angeles police commissioner Steve Soboroff and broke his phone taking a selfie: