Top 10 Surprise NBA Players This Season

11.19.12 6 years ago

The NBA season powers on entering its fourth week of action and we have a small but effective sample size to evaluate the season’s early surprise players. For purposes of clarity we are discussing the good surprises not the disappointing ones (that comes later).

Whatever the reason, each one of these players has emerged as a key contributor for their team. Here are the Top 10 Surprising Players this season:

10. Kyle Singler: The raw numbers of Singler don’t scream for attention, but the dude is the epitome of steady and efficient. Singler averages 9.3 points while shooting 50% from the field and 46% from three. Head Coach Lawrence Frank recently gave his rookie a vote of confidence saying, “Kyle is a guy that you have a lot of faith in.” With his coach’s endorsement and consistent play, Singler has taken the starting shooting guard position away from Rodney Stuckey (for now). The former Duke standout has carved out a niche as a spot-up shooter for a team that ranked 27th in scoring last season and has only inched up to 24th so far this year.

Around The Web

TAGSAl-Farouq AminuAlexey ShvedByron MullensCarl LandryDimeMagE'twaun MooreKYLE SINGLERLARRYLatest NewsNikola VucevicOMER ASIKReal StoriesSHANNON BROWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP