Top 10 Surprise NBA Players This Season

The NBA season powers on entering its fourth week of action and we have a small but effective sample size to evaluate the season’s early surprise players. For purposes of clarity we are discussing the good surprises not the disappointing ones (that comes later).

Whatever the reason, each one of these players has emerged as a key contributor for their team. Here are the Top 10 Surprising Players this season:

10. Kyle Singler: The raw numbers of Singler don’t scream for attention, but the dude is the epitome of steady and efficient. Singler averages 9.3 points while shooting 50% from the field and 46% from three. Head Coach Lawrence Frank recently gave his rookie a vote of confidence saying, “Kyle is a guy that you have a lot of faith in.” With his coach’s endorsement and consistent play, Singler has taken the starting shooting guard position away from Rodney Stuckey (for now). The former Duke standout has carved out a niche as a spot-up shooter for a team that ranked 27th in scoring last season and has only inched up to 24th so far this year.