Top 10 Things Haters Say About Kobe Bryant

Without a doubt, Kobe Bryant is one of the most polarizing figures in NBA history. People either love him or hate him – there’s no middle ground. With that said, our friends over at Lakers Nation put together a list of Top 10 things haters say about Kobe, and why history will prove them wrong. Whichever side of the fence you’re on, it’s definitely worth a read.
Check out Lakers Nation’s full post HERE and let us know what you think.
hey dime where did you find that kobe pic?
@D-Moneyy
It’s an old Nike Basketball wallpaper.
ahhhh…. Kobe is the ultimate plastic douche…?
next to LeBron right now..that is…
Best player in the world
i didnt read the link. didnt have to. no need.
we know why people hate on kobe. he gives them some reasons, and they search hard for their own.
none of it matters though. it never did and it never will.
haters gonna hate, it’s what they do. They’re damn good at it too
Same reason most countries hate the United States. People hate the top dog. Same reason people in the states hate LA. People hate that we have it all here in sunny southern California. Envy does crazy sh1t to folks. Just wish they could admit it instead of covering it up with bs.
maybe because he’s an admitted rapist
Two words: FUCK KOBE
Kobe gets results.
This generations overuse of the word “Hater” has destroyed the true meaning of the word.
Hater = speaking bad on a person because you want what they have. or you want them to have less than you.
Now sure there are plenty of Kobe haters who don’t like him and they make up false reasons to speak bad on him, but you can’t write off everyone as a hater so you can ignore the obvious problems with his game.
the words HATE and SWAG need to be erased from the hip hop culture. Too many idiots misusing the word.
Think of it like this.
If you got a bad B!tch with you. Guys are gonna stare. If they deem you to be a lame cat then they will hate on your ability to pull the B!tch that they themselves couldn’t pull.
on the other hand:
If you got a bad b!tch with you and you some sort of baller. Dudes are gonna respect you for pulling that chick.
case in point- Jay-Z has haters because don’t respect how he pulled Beyonce’
Will Smith doesn’t because people respect how he got Jada.
#1 – He rapes bitches?
he’s an admitted adulterer… not rapist… get your facts straight…
btw… for those wondering, i think the picture was kobe’s first nike ad AFTER the alleged rape charges were dropped and kobe was being booed in just about every arena.
@ Chicagorilla – that’s the best post I’ve seen you write in a while, hahahaha
@lakerfans
i just read that article on LakersNation. And the guy makes some good points, he turns into a fanboy near the end. i guess that’s a hard line to walk and he didn’t do a good job of being unbias
I’d have to disagree with the perception about Kobe being a bad teammate, breaking up the first title team & not being personable. We always hear about selfishness regarding whoever’s successful in sports/workplace but we sleep on the reality that less successful people also have this trait that keeps them from the same level. Shaq challenges Allen Iverson as being the biggest half-asser since the Jordan retirements as far as practice, conditioning, and being a good teammate goes and people drink Shaq’s bath water just as most people drunk Iverson’s bullshit for years. It’s on the individual to choose to be the best that they can. People are funny in the sense that they’ll choose to not do for themselves but want to destroy others that do.
I had to try the link a couple of times. it only worked 6 out of 24 times. just like kobe in game 7
@Mayan Mike: “Same reason most countries hate the United States. People hate the top dog. Same reason people in the states hate LA. People hate that we have it all here in sunny southern California. Envy does crazy sh1t to folks. Just wish they could admit it instead of covering it up with bs.”
Uhhhh… you don’t think it’s because the US government invades other countries?? Really, if you honestly think its to “defend our rights to freedom”, or because some dictator is mistreating his people, you are misled. If they truly were concerned about dictators mistreating people, there are genocides happening in africa. Nothing is being done about that. Why?? You gotta find the answers yourself.
Travel the world my friend. It’s easy to sit back and just say, “The world hates us bcuz we’re the best”. FYI, Germany was saying the same thing when Hitler was leader. Go figure.
Back on track… I used to hate Kobe because his talent was waaaaay ahead of his mind. Basically he I thought he tried to do too much. Now that he knows the game and plays it properly, he’s one of my favorite players.
I’m a reformed Kobe hater.
Damn, that was a terrible list. They were pretty much all skirting the REAL issues. I feel that Kobe is the most overrated player to ever play in the NBA. That said, he’s still top 10 or 15 all-time.
Actually, now that I think about it I understand. I’m not hating on Kobe and I never have. I just pay attention to the flaws in his game and point them out.
Here’s the main problem with Kobe Bryant, the basketball player: despite having what many people call “the highest bball IQ in the league,” he consistently plays to increase the role of himself within the team concept while decreasing the roles of his teammates. That is, he is the ultimate selfish player that makes poor decisions due to selfishness, will to win, or whatever you want to call it. He never was and never will be a good team ballplayer. Just an incredibly talented individual that was lucky enough to fall into an organization that has put him in a position to win DESPITE his shortcomings on the court.
The Lakers have the best frontcourt in the NBA. That fact is indisputable to anyone that knows the league. Kobe does not have to play within the team concept to win championships with the talent he has around him. People that get pissed about Game 7 of the finals getting brought up all the time need to realize that Kobe was not the Lakers best player in ANY of the wins of that series. THAT’S why some people argue that Gasol deserved MVP. Gasol was the best player on the floor in the Laker wins.
UncheckedAggression drops the bomb.
absolutely 100% correct, especially regarding the 2010 finals and gasol being the deserved MVP.
@Jay,
wow…umm didn’t think you knew your ish like that. Good post and you’re right on point (speakin on why the US is hated)
@Unchecked
Laker fans are gonna hate you for that one. mainly because its the truth
@ Unchecked
Pau could have been the MVP, but he aint show up for all the games. do you remember Pau doing ANYTHING in the games in boston?
@ Mo.B. and unchecked aggression:
So by that MVP logic, Kobe should’ve gotten one of the 3 Shaq finals MVPs, and Pippen should’ve gotten at LEAST one of MJ’s.
Kobe was the best player on the floor of all the finals games, including game 7. He played as bad as a superstar can play, but turned himself into a rebounder and made the plays that counted.
The reason the term “hater” gets thrown at people like you, is because you’ve taken it WAY beyond just “pointing out the flaws in his game” like you think you are. Pointing out his flaws would be like “he can’t shoot” or “he doesn’t pass enough” or something like that. But instead, you turn it into “he’s a selfish player who decreases roles of others and gets away with rape and murder and Jerry Buss made it so that he couldn’t fail by putting great players around him”. Come on. That’s hating by definition. Just admit it. I’m a Kobe apologist, y’all are Kobe haters.
Kermit–This statement is just incorrect no matter how you wanna look at it: “Kobe was the best player on the floor of all the finals games, including game 7.”
Being a bad team player IS a flaw. And it’s a serious one. The most frustrating part about Kobe is that he hasn’t grown out of it. He can develop his skills all he wants (and damn is he skilled!) but the way he plays on the court will always limit his effectiveness on the court in a team setting. Sorry man. You can call me a hater if you like I guess.
Heckler–I hear you on that. Gasol was NOT the Lakers best player in the losses, just in the wins. But that’s the conundrum–obviously the team had more success when Gasol was the best player. So what’s going on there? I can see arguments both ways, but I’m just pointing out that the argument for MVP Gasol does make sense when you look at team success. And honestly, it’s Kobe that often limits Gasol’s touches…
@ Unchecked:
So who, in any given Celtics-Lakers game, is a better player than Kobe Bryant? If you turn on your tv and it’s a Celts-Lakers game, who would you say is a better player? I’m sure there will be a game where some dude has a better game, but that in NO WAY makes him a better player. Kobe’s the best in the L as of now; age is the only thing that will change that fact.
I hate him because he’s a rapist. That’s all the reason I need.
kermit, I don’t think he’s saying anyone is a better skilled player than kobe. this seems to be a general leap of logic most kobe fanboys make. when someone knocks their man for being selfish and not a good team player, they seem to think this is an attack on his skills.
dude is MAD skilled, but he’s not a good team-mate. being a great player is more than just having skills. kobe went bananas in the losses vs. boston, and that shows how talented the man is and how great his drive to succeed is.
but basketball is a team sport, and that’s why the lakers didn’t win in the games where kobe was a beast, but did win the games where he took a back-seat (well, side-seat) to gasol and artest.
I have no stats to back this up at ALL….but I would be willing to go out on a limb and say that Gasol gets more assists from Kobe than he does from any other player.
@Chicagorilla: “wow…umm didn’t think you knew your ish like that. Good post and you’re right on point (speakin on why the US is hated)”
Yeah, I know i can be an ignorant dick sometimes… i don’t blame you. Lol. Thanks bro
@Kermit: “So who, in any given Celtics-Lakers game, is a better player than Kobe Bryant? If you turn on your tv and it’s a Celts-Lakers game, who would you say is a better player? I’m sure there will be a game where some dude has a better game, but that in NO WAY makes him a better player.”
Doesn’t matter who the better player is… it matters on the series. Dumars won a Finals MVP because he was the best player IN THAT SERIES. Everyone knew it was Isiah’s team.
and which year should Pippen have won a Finals MVP??
same goes with Kobe taking one from Shaq?
There was no series in which Pippen was more valuable than MJ…. not sure about the Kobe from Shaq thing though.
mo.b.bad:
I know we all agree that kobe’s the most skilled player. But the general leap of logic that kobe haters make is that when other guys have a monster game, it’s a direct result of “kobe taking a back seat”.
The way I see it is that when Gasol and Artest have a monster game, it’s because they step up their level of aggression from their normal laid-back style. Kobe senses their aggression, and involves them more. But when Kobe senses their usual laid back-ness, he takes it upon himself to bring his OWN aggression up. And then the guys get frustrated and don’t know how to match it, so they just let him do what he do. Soon as you see them figure it out and match his aggression, THAT’s where you get those monster Gasol, monster Odom, monster Artest games! Has nothing to do with “taking a back seat”. You’re not watching the details.
Haters gonna hate, Lovers gonna love,
I don’t even want, none of the above,
I want to p*ss on you, Yes I do
That should be Kobe’s theme song.
LOL @ DH you fool hahha
@Kermit: “The way I see it is that when Gasol and Artest have a monster game, it’s because they step up their level of aggression from their normal laid-back style. Kobe senses their aggression, and involves them more. But when Kobe senses their usual laid back-ness, he takes it upon himself to bring his OWN aggression up.”
Game 7, last year. Everyone played great but Kobe kept jacking bad shots, not even looking for his teammates at times. This goes against your theory.
Funny, I’m reading a lot of Kobe fans saying the haters are looking for reason to hate on him. Could it also be that Kobe fans are searching for reasons to excuse Kobe’s faults??
BTW, I like Kobe.
@ Jay:
What you described about game 7 is totally true; Kobe’s game was terrible, but he stayed offensively aggressive the entire time. And you know what? Other cats stepped THEIR games up and were aggressive too! And the end result was a great game by Gasol, and a great game by Artest. How is this not what I just said?
I think you’re trying to make the point that Kobe wasn’t involving them in that game, he was too busy jacking. Look at the box score; the only person who had more assists than Kobe (2) was Gasol with a whopping FOUR.
And heck yeah, I’m looking for reasons to excuse kobe, which is why I said I’m a Kobe apologist. I can admit it, but a lot of haters here are on some “I’m not hating I just think he’s got a flawed game”. Let’s just call it what it is and say that this is what makes the world go ’round.
@ jay, how does kobe know the game when he keeps jackin up bullshit and almost shoots the team out. he’s a god damn glory hunter at heart. aint no team in that dude.
should be sendin kupchak presents daily for putting that team around him to cover his flaws
@Silky: “how does kobe know the game when he keeps jackin up bullshit and almost shoots the team out. ”
There are different ways to “know the game”. Nash sees passing lanes before the lane opens up. Kobe can read his defender like nobody I’ve seen since MJ. Sure there are games where he jacks up bad shots, but for the most part he plays under control. Quarters 1-3 he gets the team involved. 4th quarter belongs to him.
@Kermit: “I think you’re trying to make the point that Kobe wasn’t involving them in that game, he was too busy jacking. Look at the box score; the only person who had more assists than Kobe (2) was Gasol with a whopping FOUR.”
Your first sentence was precisely my point. As for the 2nd sentence, of course Kobe was second in assists. He should be. He dominated the touches on offence. I like Kobe, but he had a horrible 7th game. No excuses. U say Gasol had a whopping 4 assists almost like your mocking Pau but fact is he doubled Kobe’s assists as a bigman. Kobe played like shit offensively and I bet even Kobe was dissappointed in how he played. <– which brings me to another reason why I like him. He'll use that bad game as motivation for next year. He's out there somewhere doing something to make him better than yesterday.
Do you honestly think Kobe is happy with his game 7 performance??
I hate the fact that after every nationally televised game we have to see kobe kissing his kids and wife. Why don’t they show other players kissing babies after games…oh yeah, they didnt rape someone!
Nah man, I’m sayin I agree that Kobe played like GAH-BIDGE. He knows it, we know it…I’m not tryna say dude doesn’t have bad games and doesn’t put the blinders on sometimes and all that. But what I am saying is that it has nothing to do with anything really important. He’s a brilliant scorer, a great defender, a fierce competitor, and he’s the most talented player I’ve ever seen. His only flaws are things like “not a nice guy” or “not a fan of the team concept” and stuff like that, which obviously hasn’t really had THAT bad of an effect.
And another thing that’s obvious to me that “haters” tend to overlook is how much better he has made guys like Gasol and Odom. You see guys like that with unlimited “potential”, but they just lack the drive to be on the next level. Kobe put that in them. You see Gasol do something spectacular and he immediately looks at kobe with that Vlade Divac to Magic look, like, “yeeah THAT’s what you want from me!!”. Kobe takes these guys to a new level, and just because he’s selfish sometimes doesn’t mean it ain’t DANG EFFECTIVE.
“And another thing that’s obvious to me that “haters” tend to overlook is how much better he has made guys like Gasol and Odom. You see guys like that with unlimited “potential”, but they just lack the drive to be on the next level. Kobe put that in them.”
Come on, man. There’s no way of knowing that and the stats don’t back it up either. Pau’s numbers haven’t changed much at all since he came to LA. Odom has been ridiculously inconsistent for you guys over the past few years and his per/48 numbers have decreased pretty much every year he’s been on the Lakers. And you guys have this slightly famous coach that might have a little bit something to do with guys getting better.
Nah Shuttles; I ain’t talking about the numbers. I’m not saying he’s made their numbers go up, I said he put more intensity in them. You really think he hasn’t made them step their games up??? Of course Phil preaches it from the sidelines, but it’s Kobe’s intensity in games and practice that made them step their own intensity up. I don’t see how you could say that’s not the case….
@Kermit: Kobe didn’t make Odom and gasol better. Odom is still as on-and-off like he’s always been. and Gasol is the same dude too. Their games gel together well, that’s it. In games Kobe sits, Gasol actually raises his intensity.
Come on dawg. You’re talking about Kobe like his teammates love playing with him. Pau has criticized his shot selection and voiced his displeasure for not getting enough touches inside.
Your quote: “You see Gasol do something spectacular and he immediately looks at kobe with that Vlade Divac to Magic look, like, “yeeah THAT’s what you want from me!!”.”
Maybe Gasol is actually thinking, “SEE!! GIVE ME THE FUCKIN BALL!”
Gasol is the best Fiba player and didn’t need Kobe to dominate anybody in the paint. That’s a fact.
During the finals, Kobe struggled in all the 4th quarters…
kobe is maybe the best player in the league during the regular season. But in no way he was the best Lakers during the finals. Fisher during the game 3 et Gasol during the game 7 saved him from humiliation.
As UncheckedAggression said, he’s a top 15 all-time but way overrated.
For all of you who say that Kobe is the “ultimate selfish player”… how?
For the initial stage of his career, he diverted to a less talented and physically inferior player in Shaq for the first three quarters of games and then took over when his TEAM needed him most at the end of said games while O’Neal was relegated to the bench either due to consistent foul trouble or his inability to hit free throws. He did this for six or seven years. In that time span, the Lakers won THREE CHAMPIONSHIPS.
How much more of a “team” player would you like Kobe to have been? Would you be happy if he utilized the stated philosophy with KWAME BROWN after Shaq was traded? Probably not, since you can’t do anything but HATE on Bryant.
Total ignorance on your part(s).
And as for “overrated”?
I suppose Gasol, who reportedly “dominates anybody” DIDN’T shoot under 50% in the Finals against the same Celtics who you would argue were “old” and “past their (collective) prime” in order to diminish Bryant’s performance, right? I suppose Bryant DIDN’T win Finals MVP in June of 2010 AND 2009? I suppose Bryant DIDN’T become the first player to score 600+ points in three consecutive PLAYOFFS?
Five rings and counting…
@ Unchecked Aggression. You speak a lot of truth about Kobe.
Why?
Because if you listen to any NBA coach when they plan to play the lakers. What do they worry about and strategize against first/most? The laker front Court and length. No Kobe!
The TV people may talk Kobe (may). But all the coaches in the NBA are making their player personnel moves and coaching strategies to stop (or go against) the Laker Length and big men; not their star Kobe.
He always comes after and second after the coach says he frets about the laker length. Opposing NBA teams worry more about those big men than Kobe! That’s just the plain truth!!
As you said unchecked Kobe is very fortunate & Selfish.
PS: To illustrate his selfishness. Remember during the end of game one of the NBA finals, when Kobe had some 30point game consecutive scoring streak going. Remember what he did? With the game clock running down and the opposing guard feeling the game was over, the Celtic guard backed away and Kobe took a open three pointer to get his thirty points, as the clock ran out, when any other star/reasonable player in the NBA would of just let the clock run out with out a shot.
Kobe showed me right there (and again), he was Selfish as hell (and not someone to respect)!!!