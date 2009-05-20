Our boys over at thehoopdoctors.com have a story about the Top 10 undrafted current NBA players. The list isn’t as impressive as you’d think. Definitely worth checking out.
http://thehoopdoctors.com/online2/2009/05/the-top-10-undrafted-nba-players/
Our boys over at thehoopdoctors.com have a story about the Top 10 undrafted current NBA players. The list isn’t as impressive as you’d think. Definitely worth checking out.
http://thehoopdoctors.com/online2/2009/05/the-top-10-undrafted-nba-players/
Dang hard to imagine Ben Wallace was undrafted, then accomplished all that and is now playing at the current state he is.
Wow. Down, up and down career.
Cool list, but wasn’t Jose drafted in the 2nd round?
Hard to believe Brad Miller went undrafted and Michael Olowkandi was the #1 pick. Talking about missing on a big man.
@ Scott
No, he went undrafted
Mike James over Bruce Bowen and Raja Bell?
(I wrote the article)
@Gerard: He’s the only undrafted player to ever average over 20 points a game in a single season.
People have made mention that Marquis Daniels is missing too.
Glad to see Jose abolished the single season FT%…
No way is Mike James better than anyone on that list, except Pargo.
Agree with the comments about Mike James, although I do remember when he had that breakout season.
I think Mike believed his own hype and thought he was a LOT better than he actually was and next thing you know he’s back to being nothing again.
Gravity got the best of him (what goes up must come down)
Tyler Hansbrough.
[kall-jo.mybrute.com]
Ben Wallace totally deserves top spot. 4 time defensive player of the year?!!? AMAZING!