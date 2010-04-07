Top 10 Worst Basketball Injuries

#Dwyane Wade
04.07.10


(Photo. Complex)

Our friends at Complex.com put together their list of the worst, most gruesome basketball injuries to be captured on video. Some of them are straight horrific, and not for the weak-of-stomach.

Among the greatest hits:

Dwyane Wade‘s shoulder pops out of its socket

Allen Ray‘s eye pops out of his head back at Villanova

– A SlamBall player’s ankle flaps in the wind

What’s the worst sports injury you have ever seen in any sport on any level?

Check out Complex’s full list HERE

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade
TAGSANDREW BOGUTDimeMagDWYANE WADEReal StoriesShaun LivingstonTONY ALLEN

