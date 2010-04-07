Top 10 Worst Basketball Injuries



(Photo. Complex)

Our friends at Complex.com put together their list of the worst, most gruesome basketball injuries to be captured on video. Some of them are straight horrific, and not for the weak-of-stomach.

Among the greatest hits:

– Dwyane Wade‘s shoulder pops out of its socket

– Allen Ray‘s eye pops out of his head back at Villanova

– A SlamBall player’s ankle flaps in the wind

What’s the worst sports injury you have ever seen in any sport on any level?

