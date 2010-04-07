Top 10 Worst Basketball Injuries

(Photo. Complex)
Our friends at Complex.com put together their list of the worst, most gruesome basketball injuries to be captured on video. Some of them are straight horrific, and not for the weak-of-stomach.
Among the greatest hits:
– Dwyane Wade‘s shoulder pops out of its socket
– Allen Ray‘s eye pops out of his head back at Villanova
– A SlamBall player’s ankle flaps in the wind
What’s the worst sports injury you have ever seen in any sport on any level?
Check out Complex’s full list HERE
Sean Livingston knee buckle to goodbye 4 years
Jorge Garbajosa leg snap to Jose Calderon’s tender love embrace
Aaron Williams finger dislocation to hello obscurity
@ billy hoyle:
The Garbajosa injury was horrible. I was in Toronto that night and the next day for our cover shoot with Chris Bosh for Dime #33. Even the day after the injury, everyone was still really shook, like someone had died.
I dont no who it was or what skool…. but a college basketball injury this seeson where i guy breaks his leg/shin…….. i think they were wearing a maroon uniform… dime posted it!!! whats it?
@Billy Hoyle – Garb’s leg snapped on Big Al’s foot. I was there and it was HORRENDOUS.
Worst thing I’ve ever seen in person was Garb’s leg, but in person w/ my friends. Back when we were like 12, my friend drove hard to the hoop and got hacked from behind and hit the ground hard. Instead of breaking his fall w/ both arms like he thought he would, he broke both wrists. He got up (he was maybe 5 ft from me) and his wrists were waving back and forth with a bone poking into (thankfully not out of) the skin . Grossest ish I’ve ever seen in a game I was playing in.
@I am a witness – that was some dude on Texas A&M and it was terrible
[www.youtube.com]
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Clink Malarchuk getting his neck slit by a skate. It’s every hockey player’s worst nightmare.
The only other one that comes to mind, which I couldn’t find the video of, is Moises Alou when he played for the Expos and snapped his leg running the bases. All I can remember is him holding the leg in the air and his foot was turned around almost 180 degrees. Nasty.
I also know a guy who fractured a testicle from a shot to the nuts playing ball hockey (he wasn’t wearing a cup). I get sick to my stomach just thinking about it.
paulo prestes
see: [acbtv.acb.com]
Ive heard somebody’s leg break in person on a basketball court. It was like hearing a tree branch breaking off.
Yo, one of the nastiest injuries I’ve ever seen was some pitcher in the MLB who snapped his arm almost in half throwing a monster fastball. And then he made this crazy comeback a couple seasons after, and did the SAME. EXACT. THING. Nasty.
Anyone else scared to play basketball now? I played the day after Bogut busted his arm, and it’s all I could think about. I’m not watching this video, ’cause I’m sure I’ll be traumatized for life. I might hafta stick with 2k for a while…lol
Damn. Was hoping for a “video after the jump”… lol
I can’t believe they put Wade on there. He flapped around like he got shot. Paul Pierce didn’t make it for his shattered leg/no wait I’m ok fiasco a couple years back?
Slam ball was the worst for me. I get naseaus thinking about it…
not even close. Shawn Livingston. Kudos to him for making it back to the NBA.
[www.youtube.com]
This is the worst sports injury i’ve ever seen. Plus maybe one injury in alpine skiing, where the guy’s leg turn aroung for like 360 degrees and they had to amputate his leg. [www.youtube.com]
It doesn’t get much uglier.
*****
Hell yah, I hear you. I’m not scared to play because I just don’t watch these clips. No joke. I’ve had some bad sprains before (nothing worse, thankfully), so everytime some dude gets hurt, I don’t even WATCH the replay. Eff that. I sure as hell ain’t watching this clip here.
Stay injury-free, y’all.
Peace.
remember when Spencer Hawes broke his foot jogging? what a pussy, and a horrible pick.
In person, the worst I ever saw was a kid named Ben Boggs, current freshman guard for Virginia tech. As a senior in high school he missed the whole season after snapping his leg, leaving his angle dangling with any support. You could hear the snap in the whole gym, the most chilling sound I.have ever heard
^ ewww. I’m with 808. Don’t watch.